Global Alcoholic-Beverages Market Report 2021 Featuring Major Players - Anheuser Busch; Heineken; Diageo; Carlsberg and Pernod Ricard

The global alcoholic - beverages market is expected to grow from $499.74 billion in 2020 to $546.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The market is expected to reach $735.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global alcoholic - beverages market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the alcoholic beverages market include Anheuser Busch InBev; Heineken; Diageo; Carlsberg Group and Pernod Ricard.



The alcoholic beverages market consists of sales of alcoholic beverages by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce alcoholic beverages through the fermentation process and that produce distilled alcoholic beverages. The companies in the alcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into alcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The alcoholic beverages market is segmented into beer; wine and brandy and spirits.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global alcoholic - beverages market, accounting for 42% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global alcoholic - beverages market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global alcoholic - beverages market.



Alcoholic beverage manufacturers are now offering ready-to-mix hybrid beverages to cater to changing consumer tastes and preferences. Hybrid beverages are a blend of alcoholic drinks from multiple beverage categories. They are prepared by using unique flavor combinations, ingredients and production methods from multiple drinks.

For example, producing spirits or beers in a wine barrel to give them a distinct taste. Hybrid beverages are particularly evident in the spirit category, with products such as beer mixed with rum and tea mixed with vodka. Some of the popular hybrid beverages in the market include Malibu Red (rum and tequila), Kahlua Midnight (rum and Kahlua) and Absolut Tune (vodka and sparkling wine).



Increase in population creates more demand for alcoholic-beverages. Crop production, farming activities and trade volumes will have to increase in order to meet increased population. Therefore, companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for alcoholic - beverages products due to rising population, during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Alcoholic - Beverages



9. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Beer

Wine And Brandy

Spirits

11.2. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Off-Trade Channels

On-Trade Channels

11.3. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation By Category, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Mass

Premium

12. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Segments

12.1. Global Beer Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Ales; Lagers; Stouts & Porters; Malts

12.2. Global Wine And Brandy Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Wine; Brandy

12.3. Global Spirits Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Whiskey; Vodka; Rum; Tequila; Gin; Other Spirits



13. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Metrics

13.1. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Alcoholic - Beverages Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

Anheuser Busch InBev

Heineken

Diageo

Carlsberg Group

Pernod Ricard

