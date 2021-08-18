RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-08-18
NameATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB
IsinSE0013102167
Coupon, spread0.975
Maturity2026-04-29
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
  -
Volume bought, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield, DM
Lowest accepted yield, DM
Highest yield, DM
Accepted at lowest yield, %


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-08-18
NameATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB
IsinSE0009773203
Coupon, spread1.108
Maturity2022-03-21
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
Volume bought, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield, DM
Lowest accepted yield, DM
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-08-18
NameFASTIGHETS AB BALDER
IsinSE0011869825
Coupon, spread1.547
Maturity2024-06-05
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield, DM
Lowest accepted yield, DM
Highest yield, DM
Accepted at lowest yield, %


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-08-18
NameFASTIGHETS AB BALDER
IsinSE0012676591
Coupon, spread0.727
Maturity2023-02-06
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
Volume bought, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield, DM
Lowest accepted yield, DM
Highest yield, DM
Accepted at lowest yield, %


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-08-18
NameJERNHUSEN AB
IsinSE0010324020
Coupon, spread0.716
Maturity2022-09-08
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
Volume bought, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield, DM
Lowest accepted yield, DM
Highest yield, DM
Accepted at lowest yield, %


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-08-18
NameJERNHUSEN AB
IsinSE0011062793
Coupon, spread0.721
Maturity2023-04-17
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
Volume bought, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield, DM
Lowest accepted yield, DM
Highest yield, DM
Accepted at lowest yield, %


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-08-18
NameSCANIA CV AB
IsinXS2332891089
Coupon, spread0.451
Maturity2023-04-19
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln46
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids2
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM31.5
Lowest accepted yield, DM31.5
Highest yield, DM31.5
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-08-18
NameSCANIA CV AB
IsinXS2042641121
Coupon, spread0.629
Maturity2022-08-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln60
Volume bought, SEK mln30 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield, DM23.0
Lowest accepted yield, DM23.0
Highest yield, DM23.0
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00 


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-08-18
NameTELE2 AB
IsinXS1490961759
Coupon, spread1.511
Maturity2022-03-16
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
Volume bought, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield, DM
Lowest accepted yield, DM
Highest yield, DM
Accepted at lowest yield, %


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-08-18
NameTELE2 AB
IsinXS2187707976
Coupon, spread1.165
Maturity2025-06-10
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
Volume bought, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield, DM
Lowest accepted yield, DM
Highest yield, DM
Accepted at lowest yield, %