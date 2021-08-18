Global Floor Cleaning Equipment Market Overview (2020 to 2026) - Featuring Amano, Diversey and Dyson Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Floor Cleaning Equipment Market Overview, 2020-26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Floor cleaning machines are designed in a way that they clean floors, carpets, and rugs using methods like scrubbing, suction, and others, more efficiently when compared to manual cleaning. The research report titled Global Floor Cleaning Equipment Market Overview, 2020-26 categorizes the market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following segments: based on product type (Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Scrubber, Floor Sweeper, Others), based on application (Residential & Commercial), based on region, countries & major companies.



The growing demand for electrically driven cleaning machines with the growing residential infrastructure and stringent rules regarding hygiene in the commercial spaces have been a major driver for the floor cleaning machine market. The global market demonstrated a value of USD 7.36 Billion in 2015, growing with an increase in awareness about the correlation of hygiene environment and health. Semi-automatic and automatic floor cleaning machines have gained immense popularity over manual floor cleaning equipment with continuous technological advances. Through the forecasted period, the market is expected to have a CAGR of over 8%.



With time, the evolution of these machines took place to make them more adaptive to the customer requirements. The technological advancement took these products from a basic cleaner to equipment that can be used for different methods, such as scrubbing, suction, and others. Floor cleaners are now designed to adapt to the different types of floorings like concrete, wood, etc., and also applicable in carpets and rugs. The global market was dominated by vacuum cleaners, holding to 46.24% share in 2020. However, the high cost of such equipment is likely to restrain the overall market growth. Despite this fact, the floor sweeper segment is to show the highest anticipated CGAR of over 10%.



On the other hand, the rapid development of the commercial sector along with rising usages of flooring material such as stones, rubber material, natural wood, contributed to an immense opportunity, by holding a share of over 80% in 2020. The outbreak of Covid 19, sow a seed of fear, which compelled a frequent thorough cleaning of the household. This is to benefit the household segment of the cleaning equipment use allowing the market to grow over an anticipated CAGR of 11%. Social media & digital platforms have been instrumental in increasing awareness about the need to maintain hygiene along with rolling out information about technologically advanced products and new launches.



Asia-Pacific region dominates the market, attributed to the rapid industrialization and increasing disposable income. China is considered to be the manufacturing hub and India's manufacturing sector is on the rise due to the "Make in India" initiative. It is expected that the number of manufacturing facilities will increase, leading to a rise in the demand for floor scrubbers. Latin America and Middle East & Africa together could hardly cover 15% of the global market by 2026. The global floor cleaning equipment market is highly competitive, with prominent companies are Nilfisk Group, Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG, Amano Co., Diversy, Dyson, EUREKA, iRobot, Miele, Electrolux, etc.



This report forecasts revenue growth at regional and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For this study, the publisher has segmented the Global Floor Cleaning Equipment Market report based on product, technology, end users, and region:



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Global Cleaning Equipment Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size by Value

3.1.1. By Product

3.1.2. By Type

3.1.3. By Region

3.1.4. By Country



4. North America Cleaning Equipment Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Product

4.2.2. By Type

4.2.3. By Country

4.3. USA Cleaning Equipment Market by Value

4.4. Canada Cleaning Equipment by Value

4.5. Mexico Cleaning Equipment by Value



5. Europe Cleaning Equipment Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Product

5.2.2. By Type

5.2.3. By Country

5.3. Germany Cleaning Equipment by Value

5.4. UK Cleaning Equipment by Value

5.5. France Cleaning Equipment by Value

5.6. Spain Cleaning Equipment by Value

5.7. Italy Cleaning Equipment by Value

5.8. Russia Cleaning Equipment by Value



6. Asia Pacific Cleaning Equipment Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Product

6.2.2. By Type

6.2.3. By Country

6.3. China Cleaning Equipment by Value

6.4. Japan Cleaning Equipment by Value

6.5. India Cleaning Equipment by Value

6.6. Australia Cleaning Equipment by Value



7. Latin America Cleaning Equipment Outlook

7.1. Market Size by Value

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Product

7.2.2. By Type

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Brazil Cleaning Equipment by Value

7.4. Argentina Cleaning Equipment by Value

7.5. Columbia Cleaning Equipment by Value



8. Middle East & Africa Cleaning Equipment Outlook

8.1. Market Size by Value

8.2. Market Share

8.2.1. By Product

8.2.2. By Type

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. UAE Cleaning Equipment by Value

8.4. Saudi Arabia Cleaning Equipment by Value

8.5. Qatar Cleaning Equipment by Value

8.6. South Africa Cleaning Equipment by Value



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Key Drivers

9.2. Key Challenges



10. Market Trends and Developments

10.1. Walk behind scrubbers and ride-on feature

10.2. Quiet mode, automated dustpans, and HEPA filter

10.3. Robotic vacuums

10.4. Cleaning services applications

10.5. Energy Efficient



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG.

11.2. Amano Corporation

11.3. Diversey

11.4. Dyson

11.5. Eureka S.p.A. Unipersonale Inc.

11.6. iRobot

11.7. Miele



12. Strategic Recommendations



13. Disclaimer



