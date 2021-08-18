Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Demand for Water Treatment in Developing Countries Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market by Type (Thin-film Composite Membranes, Cellulose Based Membranes), End-use Industry (Water & Wastewater treatment, Industrial Processing), Filter Module, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global RO membrane market size is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The increased demand for RO membrane in water & wastewater treatment is driving the market. In addition, growing water scarcity and developing government regulations mandating treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater are also driving the RO membrane market. The increase in demand for industrial process water and growth in urbanization in the emerging economies, such as APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America, are also driving the market.
Thin-film composite membranes accounted for the largest share amongst other types in the RO membrane market
Thin-film composite membranes are widely for water & wastewater treatment. Thin-film composite membranes are manufactured largely for use in water purification or desalination systems. These membranes have high rejection for unwanted materials such as metal ions and salts, good mechanical strength, and high filtration rate. In addition, these membranes possess good chemical and mechanical stability and portray excellent membrane formability characteristics. Also, these membranes have been recognized to promote water permeation thus, high water recovery and good quality of treated water.
Water & wastewater treatment accounted for the largest market share amongst other end-use industry in the RO membrane market
Water & wastewater treatment segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry for the RO membrane market. Water shortage and improving regulations mandating wastewater treatment and reuse are driving the market for water & wastewater treatment segment. Rising demand for potable water from countries such as China, India, Brazil, African nations, and others have also led to the large market size. In addition, increasing desalination activities in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, China, the US, and others are expected to further drive the market for water & wastewater treatment.
APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the RO membrane market during the forecast period.
APAC is predicted to be the fastest-growing region amongst others in the RO membrane market in 2020, in terms of value. Increasing government initiatives in providing water access to all, an increase in the population, and heightened urbanization are driving the market in APAC. China, Japan, and India are the major markets in this region. In addition, expanding industrial activities, residential & commercial sector growth in countries such as Singapore, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and others, are also driving the market growth of water & wastewater treatment in the RO membrane industry.
