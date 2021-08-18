Theast Asia topical scar treatment market is set to grow from $701.6 million in 2020 to $1,451.1 million in 2030, at a 7.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2030

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Topical Scar Treatment Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129694/?utm_source=GNW

With the increasing prevalence of such issues, the China and Southeast Asia topical scar treatment market is set to grow from $701.6 million in 2020 to $1,451.1 million in 2030, at a 7.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2030.



For instance, in Thailand, 110,205 people had some skin disease, including dermatitis, urticaria, and bacterial skin diseases, in 2018, as per an article in BMC Public Health. The reason this factor is driving the topical scar treatment market in China and SEA is that many of these diseases either manifest as or leave scars after they heal. Moreover, topical treatments are convenient to administer, painless, non-invasive, and cost-effective.



Key Findings of China and SEA Topical Scar Treatment Market

• Booming geriatric population important industry growth driver

• Creams are most-popular scar treatment products in SEA and China

• Pharmacies account for highest product sales

• Demand for silicone-based products rising rapidly

• Increasing e-commerce penetration offering growth opportunities

• China biggest market for topical scar treatment products in SEA



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the China and SEA topical scar treatment market has been negatively impacted due to the lockdowns and social distancing measures implemented in the region. This drastically reduced the incidence of post-surgical scars, sports injuries, burns, and road accidents, which had a direct negative impact on the demand for topical scar treatment products.



The cream category will grow the fastest in the China and SEA topical scar treatment market in the coming years, based on product type. Creams have proven effective in fading, smoothening, flattening, and reducing the appearance of existing scars and preventing new scars from forming on the skin.



In the past, the China and SEA topical scar treatment market was dominated by the atrophic and acne scar category, under segmentation by scar type. More than 90% of the teens in the region suffer from acne due to hormonal changes and a fatty diet, which is why they generate a high demand for topical products for the treatment of acne and atrophic scars.



The pharmacies category is expected to keep holding the largest share in the China and SEA topical scar treatment market during this decade, under the distribution channel segment. Most of the products for scar treatment are bought on a prescription from a doctor, which is why pharmacies continue to account for their highest sales.



Till now, China has been the largest contributor to the SEA topical scar treatment market, and it will also witness the fastest growth in the years to come. The rising geriatric population, incidence of dermatological diseases, and economic growth rate are driving the demand for such products in the country, as are the technological advancements in the field.



The major companies in the topical scar treatment market of China and SEA are Perrigo Company plc, Cicatricure (Genomma Lab USA Inc.), Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS, Terez & Honor, Aroamas LLC (EHY HOLDINGS LLC), Sientra Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Revitol Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew PLC, Mylan N.V., Alliance Pharma plc, and Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA.

