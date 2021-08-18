Global Digital Signage Market (2021 to 2026) - Growing Demand for Contactless Engagement in COVID-19 Era Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Signage Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Product, Display Size, Installation Location, Application (Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, BFSI, Education), and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital signage market is estimated at USD 16.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the ongoing innovations in display technologies such as OLED, electronic paper display (EPD), and quantum dot LED (QLED) displays, ongoing disruption in retail sector through digital transformation of retail stores into smart stores, and the increasing demand for cloud-based software with dynamic content creation.

Software licenses can be purchased and upgraded at regular intervals - an advantage for businesses - which is projected to accelerate the market growth

The software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026 for digital signage market, by offering. The higher demand for digital signage software can be attributed to various benefits offered by it, including content management of various digital screens, demand for cloud-based signage solutions, along with the low purchasing frequency of hardware devices due to their long operational life. Moreover, software licenses can be purchased and upgraded at regular intervals - an advantage for businesses - which is projected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

Commercial segment is estimated to hold largest market share in 2026

The commercial segment for digital signage market is estimated to hold largest market share in 2026, by application. The growing adoption of digital signage products for advertising and content delivery to increase the customer base and enhance consumer satisfaction in the retail, hospitality, corporate and broadcast, healthcare, and government sectors is expected to fuel the growth of the digital signage market for commercial application. Also, the increase in the penetration of digital technologies in the retail and hospitality sectors is expected to support the market growth during the review period.

APAC is projected to become the largest geographical market by 2026

APAC is projected to register largest market size of digital signage market by 2026. The increasing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) into display products, which enable digital transformation across various applications such as commercial, institutional, infrastructure, and industrial, has fueled the demand for digital signage in the region. Additionally, the high economic growth, rising consumerism, changing lifestyles, increasing disposable income, technological advancements, and expanding retail space have accelerated the adoption of strong and reliable advertising media in the countries of the region, which is fueling the demand for digital signage solutions for various indoor and outdoor locations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre-COVID-19

3.2 Realistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.3 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.4 Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Digital Signage Market

4.2 Digital Signage Market, by Display Size

4.3 Digital Signage Market, by Product

4.4 Digital Signage Market in APAC, by Application and Country

4.5 Digital Signage Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Signage in Commercial Applications

5.2.1.2 Ongoing Technological Advancements in Displays

5.2.1.3 Surging Demand for 4K and 8K Resolution Displays

5.2.1.4 Increasing Infrastructure Developments in Emerging Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Prevailing Trends of Online Advertising and Broadcasting Further Triggered by COVID-19

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Smart Digital Signage Triggered by Spread of COVID-19

5.2.3.2 Ongoing Disruption in Retail Sector Through Digital Transformation of Retail Stores into Smart Stores

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for Contactless Engagement in COVID-19 Era

5.2.3.4 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Digital Signage Solutions by Businesses During COVID-19

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Developing Robust Digital Signage Suitable for Harsh Environmental Conditions

5.2.4.2 Prevailing Security Issues Associated with Digital Signage

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Market Map

5.5 Average Selling Price Trend

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1 Samsung Smart Signage Accelerates Full Digitalization of Drive-Thru of McDonald's

5.6.2 Use of Sony Digital Signage by Suzuki to Drive Message Home

5.7 Regulations Landscape

5.8 Patent Landscape

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Digital Signage Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Growing Adoption of Large Screen Digital Signage in Retail Sector and Advertising Spaces to Boost Market Growth

6.2.2 Displays

6.2.2.1 Leading-Edge Display such as Fine-Pixel LED and OLED to Play a Vital Role in Growth of Digital Signage

6.2.2.2 Display, by Technology

6.2.2.2.1 LCD Display

6.2.2.2.1.1 LCDs with LED Backlights to Witness Higher Demand Than Commercial Grade LCDs in LCD Display Market

6.2.2.2.2 OLED Display

6.2.2.2.2.1 Emissive Nature of OLED Displays Facilitates Better Contrast, Clarity, and Images with Superior Picture and Motion Quality

6.2.2.2.3 Direct View Fine Pixel LED

6.2.2.2.3.1 Displays Based on Direct-View LED Technology Do Not Need Additional Backlighting Panel or Color Filters

6.2.2.2.4 Direct View Large Pixel LED

6.2.2.2.4.1 Direct View Large Pixel LED Displays are Designed to be Viewed from Distance and Can Withstand Harsh Sunlight and Artificial Light Sources Where Extreme Brightness is Critical

6.2.2.2.5 Other Displays

6.2.2.2.5.1 Features Including High Contrast, Smaller Bezels, No Ghosting, and Longer Lifespan Offered by Projection Cube Displays Make Them Suitable for Use in Command and Control Centers

6.2.2.3 Display, by Resolution

6.2.2.3.1 8K Resolution

6.2.2.3.2 4K Resolution

6.2.2.3.3 High Definition (HD) and Full High Definition (FHD)

6.2.2.4 Display, by Brightness

6.2.2.4.1 0-500 Nits

6.2.2.4.2 501-1,000 Nits

6.2.2.4.3 1,001-2,000 Nits

6.2.2.4.4 2,001-3,000 Nits

6.2.2.4.5 More Than 3,000 Nits

6.2.3 Media Players

6.2.3.1 Advancements in Digital Media Players Have Made Them Capable of Handling and Managing 4K Ultra HD Content on Multiple Digital Screens

6.2.4 Projectors

6.2.4.1 Projectors Used for Digital Signage are Based on Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology, Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Technology, and Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

6.2.5 Other Accessories

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Increased Innovation in Field of Software Has Eased Its Use in Digital Signage Solutions

6.3.2 Edge Server Software

6.3.2.1 Edge Server is Installed as a Common Server to Improve Network Efficiency

6.3.3 Content Management System

6.3.3.1 Both Standalone and Software as a Service (SaaS) Media Players are Controlled by Content Management Software

6.3.4 Others

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Installation Services

6.4.1.1 Factors to be Considered for Proper Installation of Displays Include Orientation of Terminal and Selection of Proper Enclosure

6.4.2 Maintenance & Support Services

6.4.2.1 Support Services are Ones Used for Entire Operational Life of a Display to Maintain Effective Processing of System

6.4.3 Consulting & Other Services

6.4.3.1 Consulting Involves Analysis of Space, Environment, Display Content, Display Size, Power Consumption, and Viewing Distance

7 Digital Signage Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Video Wall

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for OLED Video Wall Displays

7.3 Standalone Display

7.3.1 Kiosk

7.3.1.1 Interactive Kiosk

7.3.1.1.1 Interactive Kiosks Help Customers to Gain Immediate Access to Information, Ensuring Customer Satisfaction

7.3.1.2 Automated Teller Machine (ATM)

7.3.1.2.1 ATMs Today Function as Bill Payment Kiosks

7.3.1.3 Self-Service Kiosks

7.3.1.3.1 Increasing Demand for Personalized Service and Preference for Shorter Wait Times Have Driven Use of Self-Service Kiosks

7.3.1.4 Vending Kiosks

7.3.1.4.1 Integration of Digital Signage into Vending Kiosks Help Businesses to Increase Sales Through Digital Promotions

7.3.2 Menu Boards

7.3.2.1 Interactive Menu Boards

7.3.2.1.1 Restaurants Worldwide are Using Digital Menu Boards to Engage with Customers

7.3.2.2 Non-Interactive Menu Boards

7.3.2.2.1 High Adoption Rate of Non-Interactive Menu Boards in Retail and Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Sectors

7.3.3 Billboards

7.3.3.1 Health and Road Safety Issues Associated with These Billboards Have Limited Their Adoption in Several Countries

7.3.4 General-Purpose Information Display

8 Digital Signage Market, by Display Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Below 32 Inch

8.2.1 Small Screen Displays Offer Integrated Media Player Functionality Eliminating Need for Externally Linked Mounting Media Players

8.3 Between 32 and 52 Inches

8.3.1 Digital Signage Displays Sized Between 32 and 52 Inches Offer High Brightness Making Them Optimal for Use in Outdoor Environment

8.4 Above 52 Inch

8.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Streaming Video Services by Businesses to Fuel Demand for Digital Signage Displays Sized Above 52 Inch

9 Digital Signage Market, by Installation Location

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Indoor

9.2.1 Indoor Digital Signage Display Solutions are Used for Closed Room Environments in Healthcare, Education, Corporate and Broadcast, and Retail Verticals

9.3 Outdoor

9.3.1 Large Format Displays are Mainly Used for Outdoor Locations

10 Digital Signage Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial

10.2.1 Retail

10.2.1.1 Growing Retail Space and Increasing Number of Retail Stores Across World are Propelling Growth of Retail Signage Market

10.2.2 Corporate and Broadcast

10.2.2.1 Digital Signage is Effective Medium for Communication with Prospective Clients as Well as Employees in Corporate Sector

10.2.3 Healthcare

10.2.3.1 Digital Signage Displays in Healthcare are Used to Display Advertisements and Appointment-Related and Other Important Medical Information

10.2.4 Hospitality

10.2.4.1 Digital Signage Solutions are Adopted in Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants, Casinos, and Cruise Ships to Enhance Overall Leisure Experience of Customers

10.2.5 Government

10.2.5.1 Digital Signage Displays are Used by Government Organizations to Promote Policies and Schemes

10.3 Infrastructure

10.3.1 Transportation and Public Places

10.3.1.1 Digital Signage Displays Provide Travelers with Vital Information Regarding Schedules and Timings of Arrivals and Departures of Trains and Flights

10.3.2 Sports and Entertainment

10.3.2.1 Digital Signage Solutions Aid in Informing, Inspiring, and Entertaining Customers in Sports and Entertainment Applications

10.4 Institutional

10.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

10.4.1.1 Financial Institutions Extensively Utilize Large Display Devices for Displaying Volatile Real-Time Information

10.4.2 Education

10.4.2.1 Interactive Signage Systems in Educational Institutions Act as Emergency Broadcast Systems and Quickly Alert Students and Staff in Case of Emergency

10.5 Industrial

10.5.1 Digital Signage Systems in Manufacturing Application Can Increase Awareness Among Workers Toward Their Safety

10.6 Most Impacted Segment of Digital Signage Market by COVID-19

10.6.1 Healthcare

10.6.1.1 Impact Analysis

10.7 Least Impacted Segment of Digital Signage Market by COVID-19

10.7.1 Industrial

10.7.1.1 Impact Analysis

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Samsung Electronics

13.2.2 LG Electronics

13.2.3 Sharp Corporation

13.2.4 Leyard Optoelectronic

13.2.5 Sony Corporation

13.2.6 BARCO

13.2.7 Panasonic Corporation

13.2.8 Shanghai Goodview Electronics

13.2.9 AU Optronics

13.2.10 BrightSign, LLC

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Stratacache

13.3.2 E Ink Holdings

13.3.3 BenQ Corporation

13.3.4 Intuiface

13.3.5 Daktronics

13.3.6 Omnivex Corporation

13.3.7 Delta Electronics

13.3.8 Keywest Technology

13.3.9 Exceptional 3D

13.3.10 Christie Digital Systems

14 Appendix

