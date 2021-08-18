Pickup Truck Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global Pickup Truck market size to reach remarkable value by 2028. The rising need for enhanced comfort and multipurpose utility vehicles among the populace is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Regulations and standards enforced on pickup trucks regarding fuel economy are less as compared to the regulations enforced on other large passenger vehicles. New generation pickup trucks are equipped with various new advanced features, including improved connectivity, an all-wheel-drive system, automatic transmission, and others.

The global pandemic, COVID-19, has led to severe repercussion owing to its widespread effects across several economies. Several industries are facing unprecedented losses owing to the lockdown announced by several governments across the globe that has resulted in the complete shutdown of the businesses. The crippling economy, however, is being revived through collective efforts from the government as well as the industries and is expected to bounce back in the coming years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pickup-truck-market-105070





The growing popularity of online retail platforms worldwide is expected to propel the pickup truck market growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for light-duty transportation solutions in various industries and commercial sectors is anticipated to boost the market growth in years to come.

The inclining manufacturer's focus towards the development of technologically advanced pickup trucks with lightweight and high efficiency is anticipated to generate new opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

However, very few varieties of pickup truck models are available in the market compared to passenger vehicles, which is the restraining factor for the market.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/pickup-truck-market-105070





By truck type, the market is segmented into small, medium, and full size. In terms of volume, the medium segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to expand at a rapid pace. Medium pickup trucks are trendy worldwide for their versatility. These pickup trucks generate high power, which is suitable for various operating conditions. In addition to this, medium pickup trucks come with a flexible price range.

By propulsion, the market is segmented into diesel, gasoline, hybrid, and electric. The diesel segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. Diesel engines produce higher torque as compared to other types. Hence they are highly adopted by consumers for commercial use. However, the gasoline segment is also expected to experience significant growth because most of the medium pickup trucks sold worldwide consist of gasoline engines.





Quick Buy - Pickup Truck Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105070





North America held the largest market share in 2019, followed by Europe. They are mainly used for transportation in North American countries. Their increasing adoption rate in the region is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Well established commercial sector in developed countries of North America is expected to propel the demand for pickup trucks. Growing digitalization and rapid growth of the e-commerce sector have boosted the demand for the online shopping platform in North America, which is anticipated to generate demand for pickup trucks for the delivery of products. Well established key players in the region such as General Motors, Ford Motor Company, and others is the supporting factor for the market.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Ford Motor Company

FAW Group

Fiat Chrysler Automobile

General Motor Company

Great Wall Motors

Honda Motor Company

Isuzu Motors Ltd

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Mercedes Benz

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Nissan Motor Co

Tata Motors

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/pickup-truck-market-105070





Global Pickup Truck Market Segmentation:

By Truck Type:

Small

Medium

Full Size

By Propulsion:

Diesel

Gasoline

Hybrid

Electric

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/pickup-truck-market-105070





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.