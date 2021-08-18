Smart Learning Market by Component, Learning Type, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Learning Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Learning Type (Synchronous Learning and Asynchronous Learning), End User (Academic, Enterprises, and Government), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Smart Learning market size is expected to grow from USD 36.7 billion in 2021 to USD 95.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.0% during the forecast period.

The increasing need for an interactive and engaging learning environment to drive the smart learning market. Smart Learning tools help organizations by providing seamless communication between employees. This improves the operational efficiency and productivity of the employees, thereby helping organizations to meet their business goals.

By Learning type, the synchronous learning segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

By learning type, the synchronous learning segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Synchronous learning is online learning, which happens in real-time. In this type of learning, learners can interrupt the tutor and ask their doubts between ongoing sessions. Online communication helps learners' stay-in-touch with their teacher and fellow students.



Synchronous learning has features such as classroom engagement, dynamic learning, and instruction depth which differentiate it from asynchronous learning.

By Enterprises, the Large Enterprises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

The Large Enterprises segment is expected to hold the larger market size. Smart learning solutions provide a uniform training platform which asl helps to assess employee performance across branches, thus providing a centralized contact system for the management. The traction of smart learning solutions has increased among large enterprises due to the increasing penetration of mobile devices along with the advancement in technologies.

By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the global Smart Learning market, owing to the rapid adoption of Smart Learning solutions. Government initiatives to promote the digital infrastructure are responsible for driving the adoption of video conferencing solutions in the region.



The region has the highest student population, and with advancing technologies, there is a growing demand for eLearning and distance education. This has led to the rapid adoption of Smart Learning solutions in fast-growing countries, such as China, Japan, India and Australia.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In the Smart Learning Market

4.2 North American Market, by Component and Country

4.3 Asia Pacific Market, by Component and Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing demand for the LMS software to effectively manage learning content

5.2.1.2 Need for an interactive and engaging learning environment

5.2.1.3 Enterprises are focusing more on human capital development

5.2.1.4 Rising enrollments in the higher education sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High cost of infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing demand for online learning due to the pandemic

5.2.3.2 Advancements in smart learning technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Need of technical training for teachers and instructors

5.2.4.2 Data security and privacy issues

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Ecosystem

5.3.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.3 Trade Analysis

5.3.3.1 Import of interactive displays

5.3.4 Patent Analysis

5.3.5 Average Selling Price

5.3.6 Technology Trends

5.3.6.1 Introduction

5.3.6.2 Interactive displays

5.3.6.3 Augmented and virtual reality

5.3.6.4 Artificial intelligence

5.3.6.5 Internet of things

5.3.6.6 Big data analytics

5.3.6.7 Cloud services

5.3.6.8 5G network

5.3.7 Porter's Five forces Analysis

5.3.7.1 Threat of new entrants

5.3.7.2 Threat of substitutes

5.3.7.3 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3.7.4 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.3.7.5 Competition rivalry

5.3.8 Case Study Analysis

5.4 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Smart Learning

6 Smart Learning Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Hardware: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Hardware: COVID-19 Impact

6.2.3 Interactive Displays

6.2.4 Interactive Whiteboards

6.2.5 Smart Boards

6.2.6 Other Hardware

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Software: Smart Learning Market Drivers

6.3.2 Software: COVID-19 Impact

6.3.3 Integrated Solutions

6.3.4 Standalone Solutions

6.3.4.1 Learning Management System/Learning Content Management System

6.3.4.2 Student Information System

6.3.4.3 Classroom Management Software

6.3.4.4 Language Learning Software

6.3.4.5 Others

7 Smart Learning Market, by Service

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Services: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

7.1.3 Consulting

7.1.4 Implementation

7.1.5 Support and Maintenance

8 Smart Learning Market, by Learning Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Synchronous Learning

8.2.1 Synchronous Learning: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Synchronous Learning: COVID-19 Impact

8.3 Asynchronous Learning

8.3.1 Asynchronous Learning: Smart Learning Market Drivers

8.3.2 Asynchronous Learning: COVID-19 Impact

9 Smart Learning Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Academic

9.2.1 Academic: Market Drivers

9.2.2 Academic: COVID-19

9.3 Enterprises

9.3.1 Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.3.2 Enterprises: COVID-19

9.3.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3.4 Large Enterprises

9.4 Government

9.4.1 Government: Smart Learning Market Drivers

9.4.2 Government: COVID-19

10 Smart Learning Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Key Market Developments

11.3.1 New Solution/Service Launches and Enhancements

11.3.2 Others

11.3.3 Deals

11.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Market Players, 2020

11.5 Historical Revenue Analysis

11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.6.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

11.6.1.1 Stars

11.6.1.2 Emerging Leaders

11.6.1.3 Pervasive Players

11.6.1.4 Participants

11.7 Company Product Footprint Analysis

11.8 Market Ranking of Top Five Key Players

11.8.1 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

11.8.1.1 Progressive companies

11.8.1.2 Responsive companies

11.8.1.3 Dynamic companies

11.8.1.4 Starting blocks

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Blackboard

12.1.2 IBM

12.1.3 Samsung

12.1.4 Smart Technologies

12.1.5 Adobe

12.1.6 Microsoft

12.1.7 SAP

12.1.8 Oracle

12.1.9 BenQ

12.1.10 Google

12.1.11 Cornerstone OnDemand

12.1.12 Pearson

12.1.13 McGraw Hill

12.1.14 Cisco

12.1.15 Huawei

12.1.16 D2L

12.1.17 Newrow

12.1.18 Crossknowledge

12.1.19 Ellucian

12.1.20 UpsideLMS

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Edsys

12.2.2 Echo360

12.2.3 Instructure

12.2.4 eCourseWiz

12.2.5 SkyPrep

12.2.6 Paradiso Solutions

12.2.7 Latitude CG

12.2.8 Knowledge Anywhere

13 Appendix

