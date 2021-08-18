Worldwide Sukuk Industry to 2026 - Featuring Al Baraka Banking, Dubai Islamic Bank and Kuwait Finance Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sukuk Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sukuk market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A Sukuk is a financial certificate that is issued in Islamic countries for representing the share of ownership in a portfolio of existing or eligible assets. It provides the investor a proof of ownership in an underlying asset and various financial obligations while conducting trade and other commercial activities. Islamic law prohibits the lending of money with interest payments, thereby forbidding the use of conventional bonds for financial transactions. As an alternative, Sukuk is used, which does not represent any debt obligation as the issuer uses the proceeds from the certificate to purchase an asset, of which the investor also receives partial ownership.



Rapid urbanization in the Middle Eastern countries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the diversification of investment patterns in emerging countries and increasing cross-border transactions, are also providing a boost to the market growth. Also, various Islamic banking institutions are seeking strategic partnerships with foreign institutions to participate in trade with other countries. In line with this, the governments of these nations are establishing sophisticated Shariah-compliant financial institutions with innovative products and services, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of online transaction models has encouraged financial institutions to invest in analytics that can offer better user experience and customized products to their customers. This, along with increasing investments by the governments of Islamic countries for infrastructural development and the digitization of financial services, is projected to drive the market further.



Breakup by Sukuk Type:

Murabahah Sukuk

Salam Sukuk

Istisna Sukuk

Ijarah Sukuk

Musharakah Sukuk

Mudarabah Sukuk

Hybrid Sukuk

Others

Breakup by Currency:

Turkish Lira

Indonesian Rupiah

Saudi Riyal

Kuwaiti Dinar

Malaysian Ringgit

United States Dollar

Others

Breakup by Issuer Type:

Sovereign

Corporate

Financial Institutions

Quasi-Sovereign

Others

Breakup by Region:

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

South East Asia

Middle East and Africa (Excluding GCC Countries)

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC, Al Baraka Banking Group, Al-Rajhi Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC Holdings Plc, Kuwait Finance House, Malayan Banking Berhad, Qatar International Islamic Bank, RHB Bank Berhad, Samba Financial Group, etc.



