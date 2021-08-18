Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort Santorini opens on the island’s southeastern shores



Set against a striking landscape of black sand, deep blue water and whitewashed houses, Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini is opening its doors in scenic Kamari. The brand new five-star resort welcomes guests to a peaceful retreat just 150 meters from the beach and near a lively social center with a café-lined boardwalk, restaurants, bars, and ancient Greek ruins.

Inspired by the warm and earthy tones of the locally harvested saffron spice, Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini has 103 spacious rooms and suites, as well as exclusive split-level villas with a size of 54m². Inspired by Santorini’s curved architecture, the luxurious accommodation offers a relaxing ambiance with a minimalist aesthetic. Exotic touches reflect the locality, using materials such as wood, stone and marble. Guests can soak up the Cycladic sunshine on private balconies or terraces, while larger rooms, suites and villas offer a private plunge pool or jacuzzi.





Zeffirino Ristorante, the resort’s fine-dining venue, brings the finest Italian flair to Santorini’s culinary scene, transporting the tradition and passion of Genoa’s Belloni family to the Cyclades. The restaurant offers dishes that have been scrupulously selected and imported from producers across the different regions of Italy with the menu paying tribute to the rich gastronomic heritage of the Emilia-Romagna and Liguria regions, and to the Zeffirino family, who were awarded the acclaimed title “Ambassador of Italian Cuisine in the World”, thanks to their trademarked Genoese Pesto. Typical, tasty Italian dishes are served at Belloni Trattoria with its casual atmosphere and open kitchen. Belloni offers a fusion of Italian and Greek cuisine for lunch whilst in the evening, the trattoria presents a truly Italian menu with simple and tasty dishes, a wide variety of pizzas, and a unique focaccia from Liguria with cheese, created just for Santorini.

Two large pools with 80 sun loungers form the heart of the resort, with the Pool Bar as the perfect location for coffee, ice cream and a variety of snacks, aperitifs, sushi dishes, panini, sandwiches and burgers. The bar also serves eye-catching signature cocktails, created to enhance the Italian touch of the resort. For complete relaxation, the resort also offers a variety of treatments including facials and full-body massages as well as nail care in its Calliste Wellness facilities.

A multi-functional conference room can host up to 80 delegates, offering an ideal setting for corporate meetings and business events, as well as social gatherings and receptions.





Santorini is a favorite vacation spot in Greece with its unique volcanic landscape, where enormous cliffs, dotted with dreamy Cycladic whitewashed houses, meet the southern Aegean Sea. This romantic-getaway destination is synonymous with spectacular sunsets, beaches with white, red or black volcano sand, and luxurious resort experiences. Kamari, a village on the southeastern coast of Santorini, is popular with travelers who visit its Blue Flag beach and the pedestrian seafront promenade with a good choice of tavernas offering traditional Greek cuisine and music. The seaside village is also an ideal starting point to explore Mesa Vouno mountain and its archaeological site of Ancient Thera. A landmark of Santorini dating back to the 9th century BC, its Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine ruins include temples, houses with mosaics, an agora (market), a theater and a gymnasium. Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini is strategically located only a short drive to the rest of the island and Santorini International Airport is easily accessible, situated only 6km from the property.





Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President says: “We are delighted to open this stunning resort on the island of Santorini this summer. Bringing the Radisson Blu brand to the Cyclades, Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini is an exciting addition to our growing portfolio of hotels in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean. With its stylish spaces and positive, personalized service, the resort is a getaway destination in itself that will inspire unforgettable experiences.”

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

