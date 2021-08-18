Building for a Better Future: the Myers-Holum 40-year Journey

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myers-Holum Inc. (MHI), the award-winning enterprise ERP cloud and data integration consulting firm, announced today its 40-year anniversary. With over 1000 clients and 50 Fortune 500 implementations over its four-decade history and 250 consultants strong, MHI has assembled a team of some of the smartest minds in applied technology.



“It’s great to take a moment to celebrate our history. We’re in locales across the United States, Canada, India, Pakistan, Philippines and Uruguay,” said Mark Myers, MHI Founder and CEO. “This means we can move quickly to implement the right solution for each of our customers. It also helps tremendously that we leverage software like Oracle NetSuite ERP, Boomi, GCP and Stripe that are transforming the technical landscape.”

“Over our 40-year history, we’ve worked with some of the fastest growing companies,” Mark explained. “It’s always been about building solutions for our customers that work long term and prepare them for exceptional growth.”

Focused on making business transformation possible for fast-growing companies in industries such as wholesale distribution, retail and manufacturing, MHI partners with the best-in-industry cloud software innovators to ensure client success. Major MHI partners are Oracle NetSuite, Stripe, Boomi and Google Cloud Platform.

For 10 years, MHI has enabled enterprises to realize their goals through NetSuite ERP—the number one cloud ERP system.

“MHI has been an important part of our global partner ecosystem for the past 10 years, and we have experienced first-hand Myers-Holum’s commitment to client success and innovation,” said Erin Brodie, regional director of alliances at Oracle NetSuite. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Myers-Holum to meet the increased demand for cloud ERP and to help organizations around the world grow.”

Stripe, recognized as a leader in merchant payments providers by top analyst firm, Forrester, and MHI are working together to facilitate new revenue streams and scale internationally by enabling online commerce.

“Myers-Holum's 40-year anniversary is an important milestone at a time when regulatory complexity has never been higher and financial systems are rapidly evolving,” said Joanna Raitano, Head of Americas GTM Partnerships at Stripe. "We've been thrilled to partner with MHI, which has been instrumental in reducing barriers to online commerce using Stripe so that businesses can increase their economic output and expand globally.”

As a certified GCP partner, MHI is focused on providing Data Analytics Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Program. Leveraging a GCP data management solution allows MHI clients to easily meet new business requirements and respond to the fast-changing industry landscape.

“Today, we are proudly celebrating our 40-year company anniversary, and over the last few years, we have been a specialized Google Cloud Platform partner. We are growing our GCP footprint through Google BigQuery, DataFlow, Dataproc, DataFusion, DataPrep, and other Google Analytics products utilization,” said Darius Kemeklis, EVP of Cloud Practice at Myers-Holum.

Boomi, leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), recognized MHI for providing “outstanding integrated experiences and accelerating outcomes to customers.”

“We congratulate MHI on its 40-year anniversary. Last year, we recognized Myers-Holum as North America Growth Partner of the Year for the incredible work it’s doing on behalf of our mutual customers. Our partner ecosystem helps customers optimize every critical business process to unlock the power of integrated experiences and realize new solutions that address today’s ever-changing business needs,” said David Tavolaro, Vice President of Global Business Development at Boomi.

In addition to being a successful consulting firm transforming business processes, MHI is also dedicated to making a positive social impact. MHI has worked with nonprofits over the past two years—and especially during the pandemic—to help them achieve their missions. Leveraging NetSuite, Myers-Holum has helped Food Banks achieve increased capacity, faster turns, accessible agency ordering, reduced waste and deeper insights so that those in-need are accessing fresher food in greater quantities.

“It is hugely satisfying to have our customers refer to us as the ‘A’ team and return to us with their next big challenge,” Mark explained. “We also are determined to make a positive impact and continue to make a real difference going forward.”

