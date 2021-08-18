Wheat protein Market value to hit $3 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The wheat protein market revenue is projected to cross USD 3 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. owing to rising demand for premium-quality natural cosmetics ingredients along with its usage in dietary supplements for nutritional purpose.

Increasing consumer consciousness toward plant-based nutrition diet along with a growing vegan population in emerging economies will drive wheat protein industry size. Plant-based protein is said to be easily digestible and promotes weight loss, which should augment the business expansion. Surge in consumption of high-protein food products owing to improved consumer knowledge pertaining to health risks of an inactive lifestyle is generating new growth opportunities for the manufacturers.

Favourable government initiatives to reduce obesity and diabetes problems by limiting the meat consumption across the country will support the wheat protein market growth. Increasing population will play a vital role in shaping the market expansion. As per the United Nations, global population is expected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030. This will create the need for sustainable food that is affordable and healthy. Crops & cereals providing clean nutrients, such as protein, will witness high demand, thereby offering a positive outlook for the industry over the forecast timeline.

Some major findings of the Wheat Protein market report include:

Hydrolyzed wheat protein industry is anticipated to record over 3.5% CAGR owing to its enhanced application in cosmetics.

Rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of dairy-free protein along with the prevalence of lactose intolerance is expected to drive the product landscape over the forecast time.

Wheat protein from dietary supplements is expected to hold a considerable market share over the next few years owing to consumer inclination toward fitness for increasing immunity levels.

Wheat protein in powdered form is expected to contribute a major share to the overall market owing to a positive outlook from end-use industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed.

Latin America wheat protein demand is escalated by the growing consumption of nutritional supplements due to consumer inclination toward health and wellness.

Textured wheat protein is a dry & unflavoured textured protein type, which is used in several delicacies across the globe. Hydrated textured wheat protein is used in meat products owing to the unique meat like fibrous structure. Further, the wide use of these products in poultry and meat products for increasing the fat & water retention efficiency along with improvements in the nutritional content will further influence the industry landscape.

Nutritional supplements application contributed a considerable share to the wheat protein market in 2020. Expansion in the sports nutrition sector will stimulate industry outlook. According to a Global Food Forum’s seminar on protein, wheat protein is being increasingly adopted by professional bodybuilders as an alternative to whey. Increasing consumer awareness on the benefits of nutritional supplements will give the impetus for manufacturers to introduce novel products. Wheat proteins have gained attention among sportspersons and body builders as a dietary supplement owing to their low fat & carbohydrate concentration.

North America wheat protein market generated over USD 900 million in 2020. Increasing health-conscious consumer base and growing vegan population in the region are likely to enhance industry size. Surge in demand for premium cosmetics, vegan nutrition supplements, and personal care products owing to rising disposable income will further propel the regional market share over the forecast period.

