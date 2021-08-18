Global $28.3 Billion Fertility Services Markets to 2030: Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertility Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fertility services market is expected to grow from $16.948 billion in 2020 to $18.475 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The market is expected to reach $28.236 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.



Fertility Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global fertility services market.

Major players in the fertility services market are Merck KGaA, Care Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Vitrolife, Monash IVF Group, Carolinas Fertility Institute, IntegraMed, Inc., New Hope Fertility Center, and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.



The fertility services market consists of sales of infertility treatment services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide infertility treatment services which are used in various applications to treat infertile patients. Fertility treatment is a medical procedure intended to increase the chances of conceiving a child. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Companies in the fertility services market have witnessed significant growth in the number of research collaborations as well as research funding approvals. Key companies operating in the market are projected to increase their R&D expenditure to introduce new advanced techniques and drugs used for fertility treatments.

Growing infertility rates are anticipated to boost the demand for fertility services during the forecast period. Various social and environment-related factors such as lifestyle changes including obesity, stress or depression, and high consumption of alcohol contribute to a surge in infertility rates, thereby generating the high requirement for fertility services. According to the Indian Journal of Community Medicine, as of 2019, around 15 to 20 million or 25% of the couples suffer from infertility annually, thus driving the demand for fertility services.



The high cost of fertility services is expected to limit the growth of the fertility services market. The cost of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) primarily depends on infertility workup and varies from person to person. For instance, the average cost of one in-vitro fertilization (IVF) cycle is $12,000.

The range of cost involved in one IVF cycle can be between $10,000 and $15,000, which excludes the cost of medication which may be as low as $1,500 or as high as $3,000 per cycle. The IVF cost is continuously rising attributing to modern diagnostic tests and various treatment methods such as hysteroscopy, IUI, and laparoscopy being used to facilitate and aid infertility treatment cost. Therefore, the high cost of fertility treatment is to act as a major challenge for the development of the fertility services market.

The fertility services market covered in this report is segmented by procedure into assisted reproductive technology (ART); in-vitro fertilization; artificial insemination. It is also segmented by service into fresh non-donor; frozen non-donor; egg and embryo banking; fresh donor; frozen donor and by application into male; female.



