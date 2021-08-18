New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ayurvedic Toothpaste Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129763/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, the market has witnessed an inflated demand during the start of the pandemic as consumers stockpiled the essentials due to various lockdown measures. However, COVID-19 has provided a massive opportunity for e-commerce channels. Online providers have seen a significant increase in sales as consumers continue to follow social-distancing guidelines and avoid visiting premises in person. The statistics suggested the high consumer demand for personal care and hygiene products, including toothpaste, witnessed through an online platform.



Over the long term, the demand for ayurvedic toothpaste is majorly boosted by increased consumer demand for sustainable, chemical-free, and eco-friendly products, along with a surge in product developments cued from contemporary market potentials. This drives manufacturers to the emerging category of Ayurveda and botanical extracts, gaining traction for its functional and earthy subtlety among consumers.



The huge marketing and promotional activities by the companies and rising awareness about the benefits of using ayurvedic products have accelerated the size of the industry, as the leading players are extensively investing in advertising and publicity expenses. For instance, in 2020, Dabur launched to support #Vocalforlocal ads for its products, including Red ayurvedic toothpaste. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Growing Preference for Oral Care Products with Herbal Formulations



The growing preference for chemical-free products and the rising popularity of environmentally sustainable products drive the demand for the Ayurvedic toothpaste market, globally. The natural ingredients used are clove, pudina satva, ginger, neem, tulsi, black pepper, nutmeg, elaichi, etc. When used as herbs, these ingredients give essential functional benefits required by the teeth for effective protection and long life to teeth and gums. With the growing demand, key players operating in the market focus on heavily investing in R&D for innovating new and improvised toothpaste variants in terms of ingredients, flavors, packaging, and benefits. For instance, in November 2020, Auromere launched its popular fresh mint flavored ayurvedic toothpaste in eco-friendly, zero-waste glass jars, with a metal cap and wooden serving spoon for environmentally-conscious consumers looking for an eco-friendly alternative to traditional toothpaste tubes. This packaging contains no plastic and is 100% recyclable, differentiating Auromere from its industry rivals and giving it a competitive edge over the others in the market. Thus, the growing health-consciousness and demand for products with herbal or ayurvedic ingredients, coupled with the rising importance of oral hygiene among consumers, are expected to propel the global ayurvedic toothpaste market growth.



Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Market



The Asia Pacific region holds the major market share in the global market with major countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Thailand. Moreover, research-based evidence suggests that ayurvedic toothpaste has various functional benefits than commercially available toothpaste. The herbal industry’s roots can be traced back to ancient history, especially in countries like India. The growing awareness regarding the discerned as an alternative to the chemical formulations system that advocates for a holistic and individualistic approach in all sectors, including the personal care products industry, contributes to the acceptance of traditional ayurvedic products, including toothpaste. The market in the country is further expected to grow at a faster rate, owing to the Indian government’s promotion of indigenous products and increasing nationalistic tendencies. As consumer concerns about general hygiene persist, Asia’s top fast-moving consumer goods companies are expanding their oral care portfolio by entering new and niche categories, such as Ayurvedic toothpaste Herbal, and Ayurveda’s global reach is further pushed by the Asian population migrating to foreign countries and creating a promising market for traditional oral care products, including toothpaste.



Competitive Landscape



The global ayurvedic toothpaste market is highly competitive with the presence of key players, like Dabur India Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Patanjali Ayurved, Himalaya Drug Company, and Vicco Laboratories. The prominent market players have been focusing on developing new and innovative products and targeting new consumer demographics. Additionally, these companies are focusing on increasing the production capacities of their existing plants, while investing in R&D activities. These players are differentiating their products, in terms of ingredients, functionality, packaging, and price to gain a competitive advantage.



