New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Maple Water Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129762/?utm_source=GNW

Most of these disruptions were a result of policies adopted to curtail the spread of the virus. Food supply chains demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of these stresses. Furthermore, international health organizations such as WHO are encouraging consumers to strengthen their immune systems to prevent COVID-19. Various functional beverages are more popular for their immunity-boosting properties. Since maple water is also known for enhancing immunity, it is increasingly incorporated into the regular healthy hydration category by leading manufacturers to tap into the market opportunity posed. The COVID-19 crisis is likely to accelerate trends that were already shaping the market, such as the rise of the middle class and the use of e-commerce. Online distributors are recording an increased interest as home-bound consumers explore retail alternative.



Over the medium term, the shift in consumer preference from carbonated and high-sugar beverages toward natural and organic beverages is majorly driving the demand for maple water. It use maple sap, which is water from the ground that is filtered as it travels up the tree trunk and gets infused with sugar, calcium, potassium, magnesium, and manganese along the way. It provides refreshment, taste, and essential micronutrients.The convenience of consumption, easy availability, and gluten-free property are also contributing significantly to market growth. Additionally, maple water is sourced naturally and has no added sugar or calories. Hence, health-conscious consumers are accepting the product, propelling the market demand. Also, manufacturers are fortifying maple water with vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and herbs, to boost its sales.Moreover,consumers are willing to buy more products from producers that follow fair trade practices, thereby enhancing sustainability and increasing the eco-friendliness of maple waters. With the increasing spending of millennials on natural and organic products, the market for flavored and unflavored maple water is expected to witness a strong growth during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Value Added Hydration Evolving Consumer Preferences in Maple Water Market



The rapid demand for flavored, fortified, or sparkling maple water is attributed to the rising consumer demand for value-added hydration, in line with evolving consumer preferences. The rise in obese and diabetic populations in the United States, Canada, India, Australia, and the United Kingdom, among other countries, has shifted the focus from carbonated soft drinks to bottled water in the recent past. Maple water can be considered a mid-calorie beverage, with 45 calories per 500 ml serving. The introduction of new and innovative types of natural and organic functional water from beverage manufacturing companies that are engaged in the production of modified blends of protein and minerals is likely to fuel the growth of the market. In addition, the inclusion of essential ingredients, such as protein, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals in maple water is expected to become one of the key market trends. In fact, research by the International Food Information Council Foundation on Food and Health revealed that 47% of the total consumers preferred food and beverages with additional nutrients, thus, representing an opportunity for fortification of maple water. The growing preference for natural drinks or alternate water focusing on natural hydration is driving the market. Some players are also capitalizing on hydration options with electrolytes for athletes, which may further boost market growth



North America Remains The Leading Region



The opportunities in the North American maple water sector continue to grow, due to the increasing availability of healthy maple trees and growing consumer demand for natural products. This is also due to the increasing awareness of the nutritional value of maple water and the increasing demand for packaged flavored beverages in the region. Moreover, the rise in the plantation of sugar maple trees across eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States is also contributing to the production growth of maple water. Its commercialization in North America has to undergo certifications. For instance, in Canada NAPSI (Natural, Authentic, Pure, Sterile, Integral) is the certification for maple water, which was established in 2013 by Québec Maple Syrup Producers. NAPSI certification means the maple water is fresh, translucent and crystal-clear, and would maintain its beneficial properties. Moreover, maple syrup is made using maple water which is replacing sugar in cooking, owing to the rise in the obesity rate, especially in the United States. Maple water is also used in various food items such as ice cubes in cocktails and as an ingredient in soups, sorbets, and ice creams. Maple water consumption and demand a likely to rise in the coming future, with a growing preference for low-calorie natural sweetened water drink, thereby, accelerating growth in the maple water market.Furthermore, the presence of major players in the region is also contributing to its market growth. Thus, in the forecast period, North America is expected to remain a leading region, with a large consumption of maple water in Canada and the United States.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the most active companies operating in the market are Lower Valley Beverage Company, Drink Simple, Maple 3, KikiMaple Water, and MapleMama Beverages, LLC.as these companies have an extensive portfolio of the product, and their products are offered in various retail distribution channels. The prime factors determining the market players and their position in the concerned market are the continuous product launches incorporating advanced technology, high quality, improved functionalities, and sustainable manufacturing practices. These increased product launches in the niche maple water market are chiefly seen in flavored and functional water. Furthermore, Brands are heavily investing in research and development and advertising or branding to strengthen their position in the market and gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, Maple Mama Beverages LLC has rebranded its products under its new brand name, "Samara”, and reduced the sugar contents of the drink by half to attain better positioning in this health and wellness centric world.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129762/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________