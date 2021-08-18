Global Regenerative Medicine Market Report 2021-2027 - Regenerative Medicine Field Lags Behind Due to Segregated Focus

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Medicine - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Regenerative Medicine Market to Reach $50.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Regenerative Medicine estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Cell Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23.3% CAGR and reach US$25.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gene Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 21.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.8% CAGR
The Regenerative Medicine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.1% and 18.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR.
Tissue Engineering Segment to Record 21.1% CAGR
In the global Tissue Engineering segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Regenerative Medicine: A Preface
- Recent Market Activity
- An Overview of Regenerative Medicine in Bone and Joint Applications
- Current and Future Analysis
- Developed Markets Dominate, Developing to Drive Growth
- Regenerative Medicine - Past, Present & Future
- Another Revolution in the Making?
- Conventional Chemical Medicine Vs Regenerative Medicine
- Regenerative Medicine - Bypassing the Ethical Concerns
- Regenerative Medicine Throws Up Several New Therapies
- Current Global Market for Regenerative Medicine
- Market Potential
- Therapeutic Companies and Products in Regenerative Medicine - Current Status
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- AlloSource (US)
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US)
- Bioventus LLC (US)
- DePuy Synthes Companies (US)
- DePuy Synthes Spine, Inc. (US)
- Exactech, Inc. (US)
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (US)
- LifeNet Health, Inc. (US)
- Medtronic, plc (Ireland)
- NovaBone Products LLC (US)
- NuVasive, Inc. (US)
- Orthofix International N.V. (Netherlands)
- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (US)
- Smith & Nephew plc (UK)
- Stryker Corporation (US)
- Wright Medical Technology, Inc. (US)
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- A Combination of Factors to Drive Regenerative Medicine Market
- Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
- Aging Global Population: Need for New Effective Treatments
- Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store
- Government Support and Increased Private Sector Participation
- Investment and Funding Landscape
- Major M&A Activity and Strategic Alliances in Regenerative Medicine: 2011-2016
- Recent Advancements in the Science of Regenerative Medicine
- Advanced Ceramics Gaining Preeminence in Regenerative Medicine Field
- 3D Organ & Tissue Printing: Still in Early Stages
- Nanotechnology in Regenerative Medicine
- Issues to be Sorted Out
- Need for New Scientific and Technological Standards
- Standardized Guidelines
- Clinical Translation - Collaboration of Multidisciplinary Skills is Essential
- The Question of Apt Business Models - The Service and Product Approach
- Autologous or Service Approach Preferred by European Firms
- Allogenic or Product Approach - Slow to Develop
- Regenerative Medicine Requires Improved Biomaterials
- Investors Wary of Funding Regenerative Medicine
- Regenerative Medicine Field Lags Behind Due to Segregated Focus
- Challenges Encountered by Regenerative Medicine
- Scientific and Technological Challenges
- Barriers in Sharing Intellectual Property Rights
- Viable Manufacturing Technologies and Skilled Personnel Crucial
- Strict Regulations Push up Operational Costs
- Challenges Facing Autologous Cell Therapies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest Of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 52
