Global Regenerative Medicine Market Report 2021-2027 - Regenerative Medicine Field Lags Behind Due to Segregated Focus

The "Regenerative Medicine - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Regenerative Medicine Market to Reach $50.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Regenerative Medicine estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Cell Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23.3% CAGR and reach US$25.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gene Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 21.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.8% CAGR



The Regenerative Medicine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.1% and 18.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR.



Tissue Engineering Segment to Record 21.1% CAGR



In the global Tissue Engineering segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.9 Billion by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Regenerative Medicine: A Preface

Recent Market Activity

An Overview of Regenerative Medicine in Bone and Joint Applications

Current and Future Analysis

Developed Markets Dominate, Developing to Drive Growth

Regenerative Medicine - Past, Present & Future

Another Revolution in the Making?

Conventional Chemical Medicine Vs Regenerative Medicine

Regenerative Medicine - Bypassing the Ethical Concerns

Regenerative Medicine Throws Up Several New Therapies

Current Global Market for Regenerative Medicine

Market Potential

Therapeutic Companies and Products in Regenerative Medicine - Current Status

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AlloSource (US)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Bioventus LLC (US)

DePuy Synthes Companies (US)

DePuy Synthes Spine, Inc. (US)

Exactech, Inc. (US)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (US)

LifeNet Health, Inc. (US)

Medtronic, plc (Ireland)

NovaBone Products LLC (US)

NuVasive, Inc. (US)

Orthofix International N.V. (Netherlands)

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Wright Medical Technology, Inc. (US)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Combination of Factors to Drive Regenerative Medicine Market

Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Aging Global Population: Need for New Effective Treatments

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store

Government Support and Increased Private Sector Participation

Investment and Funding Landscape

Major M&A Activity and Strategic Alliances in Regenerative Medicine: 2011-2016

Recent Advancements in the Science of Regenerative Medicine

Advanced Ceramics Gaining Preeminence in Regenerative Medicine Field

3D Organ & Tissue Printing: Still in Early Stages

Nanotechnology in Regenerative Medicine

Issues to be Sorted Out

Need for New Scientific and Technological Standards

Standardized Guidelines

Clinical Translation - Collaboration of Multidisciplinary Skills is Essential

The Question of Apt Business Models - The Service and Product Approach

Autologous or Service Approach Preferred by European Firms

Allogenic or Product Approach - Slow to Develop

Regenerative Medicine Requires Improved Biomaterials

Investors Wary of Funding Regenerative Medicine

Regenerative Medicine Field Lags Behind Due to Segregated Focus

Challenges Encountered by Regenerative Medicine

Scientific and Technological Challenges

Barriers in Sharing Intellectual Property Rights

Viable Manufacturing Technologies and Skilled Personnel Crucial

Strict Regulations Push up Operational Costs

Challenges Facing Autologous Cell Therapies

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

