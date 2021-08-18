Global Contraceptives Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $29.1 Billion by 2027 - Unmet Contraception Needs Signals Huge Market Penetration Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contraceptives - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Contraceptives Market to Reach $29.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contraceptives estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$18.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Contraceptives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Contraceptives: Transforming Birth Control, Planned Parenthood, and Women's Health

Contraceptives Market: Fast Facts

The Vital Need to Curtail the Ballooning Global Population through Birth Control:

Effectiveness Index of Contraceptive Methods: Brief Details of Method, Efficacy Percentage, Benefits, Risks, and Availability

Unmet Contraception Needs Signals Huge Market Penetration Opportunities

Global Population Statistics: Unfurling the Market Potential

China & India: Two Countries with the Largest Sexually Active Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Global Market Outlook

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Allergan plc

Ansell Limited

Bayer AG

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

CooperSurgical Inc.

Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Karex Berhad

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Okamoto Industries, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Sagami Rubber Industries Co., Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co., Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Condoms as a Powerful Tool against HIV/AIDS and Other STIs Witness Strong Growth in Demand

Condoms: Percentage Effectiveness of Protection against STDs

Contraceptive Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Major Condom Innovations

Declining Prices and Increased Accessibility of Contraceptives Benefit Market Expansion

Despite Waning Popularity, Oral Contraceptives Continue to Sustain Market Domination

Rising Need to Develop Contraceptives for Men Drive Robust Research & Development

Evolving Designs and Features in Female Condoms Drive Surging Popularity and Growing Adoption

Increasing Standard of Living: A Key Growth Driver

Social Stigmas in Under Developed Countries Hamper Market Prospects

Major Hindrances for Widespread Usages of Condoms

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Manufacturers Depend on Emerging Markets to Increase Sales Momentum

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 92

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ti8ine