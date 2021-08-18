New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IOT Gateway Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129752/?utm_source=GNW

Edge Computing is specifically designed to overcome the challenges of IoT connectivity. Users will be able to connect simple devices and sensors directly to an edge ecosystem, given that the edge network is close enough and can support the user’s requirements. Further, edge and 5G can act as the new IoT Gateway, where the systems are designed for supporting connected devices and M2M communication and are capable of advanced data ingestion and processing.



- The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing increased demand for IoT gateway due to the rising number of connected devices and IoT adoption across several industries. According to GSMA, APAC has the most significant IoT market globally and will reach 11 billion connections by 2025. As a result of the increase in connected devices, it will directly augment the need for IoT gateways in the region.

- Processors act as a central component of the IoT gateway. Companies, such as TI, are offering the TM4C129x family of IoT microcontrollers (MCUs). The TM4C129x MCUs simplify IP connectivity for gateways by combining multiple key technologies. With its TLS/SSL stack and hardware-based cryptographic acceleration, the TM4C129x MCUs enable OEMs to implement robust security mechanisms with low overhead to maximize data protection and minimize threats.

- The outbreak of COVID-19 at the beginning of 2020 caused a significant increase in the manufacturing time of IoT gateway hardware systems due to lockdowns implemented in several regions. However, IoT-connected platforms are significantly being utilized to detect and prevent COVID-19, which increased the usage of IoT gateways that preprocess data and could respond quickly using other resources in the platform.

- The factors challenging the growth of the IoT gateway market include the concerns regarding the security and privacy of the user data and the lack of common protocols and communication standards of IoT technology. The standardization communication protocols of IoT technology are at a developing stage. However, the standard protocols are expected to happen in the next few years, making the impact of the challenge gradually low in the next few years.



Key Market Trends



Health Care Segment to Witness a Significant Growth



- IoT gateway in healthcare is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by enabling providers to monitor patient health through connected medical solutions remotely along with real-time data collection and extended access to time monitoring and analysis.

- Custom-designed IoT devices, such as air quality sensors, improve the safety of patients admitted for surgical cases. The sensor modules are deployed on the mesh network and transmit data to an internal gateway device at specified intervals. It provides dashboards on hygiene and safety parameters inside the operation theatre. It can be further connected with data visualization tools that provide insights for the compliance, operations, and maintenance departments.

- A worldwide shortage of healthcare workers is another parameter influencing the market. For instance, the United States alone is projected to face a shortage of 124,000 physicians by 2025, which is much lesser than the anticipated shortages in Asia and Africa regions. These factors indicate the need for upgraded medical facilities and improvements in the healthcare sector, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market, as advanced and connected medical equipment are likely to experience more demand.

- Further, in April 2020, Semtech Corporation announced several of its customers, including CIAAIoT, IOCA, RisingHF, and EasyLinkin, have integrated Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol with cloud-based platforms to deploy smarter IoT-based monitoring applications for residents in quarantine scenarios. These solutions provide healthcare workers with data and insight into community health, allowing more optimized workflows to distribute efficient healthcare services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.?



Asia Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- Asia Pacific is anticipated to cater to a significant share in the IoT gateway market. Advancement in research and development in the IoT space to get smaller, cheaper, and improved devices is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the IoT gateway market in Asia Pacific

- Moreover, government organizations collaborating with Enterprises and SMB’s to establish IoT-enabled ecosystems in India. For instance, According to the ASSOCHAM, IoT is expected to reach an estimated 2 billion connections in a hyper-connected India, unlocking revenues of USD 11.1 billion by 2022.

- Further, China’s mobile operators, Telecom, and Unicom are forging domestic and international partnerships with vendors and manufacturers to bring connectivity benefits to a wide range of machines, vehicles, and devices. Although IoT relies on many different types of connectivity, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, and other short-range wireless technologies, mobile networks play a vital role in delivering IoT services in China, particularly in the automotive and fleet management sectors.

- In addition, the Korea KC Certification is a mandatory certification scheme imposed on electrical and electronic products entering South Korea. The scheme tests and verifies the product’s safety, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), and radiofrequency (RF) features. With the increasing number of IoT gateway certifications, the demand and supply from various end-users would increase significantly. Recently, in March 2021, IG902 of InHand Networks fully met Korea’s product safety requirements.



Competitive Landscape



The Global IoT gateway market is moderately competitive, with a considerable number of regional and global players. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments by doing collaborations, innovations and mergers.



- June 2021 - Cisco introduced Catalyst industrial edge routers for mobile and fixed asset connectivity and an IoT gateway series for IoT use cases. The new portfolio of three routers and a new IoT gateway series would extend the enterprise network and SD-WAN to the edge and allow businesses to tap into that valuable data to power connected operations rather than edge environments that work in isolation.

- June 2021 - Advantech and Acronis signed a global distribution agreement for Enhanced IoT Cyber Protection to integrate its backup offerings into WISE-PaaS/DeviceOn, a solution for device management and co-design. This delivers Acronis solutions built into Advantech boards, systems, and an OPAL-enabled backup option working specifically with SQFlash.

- June 2021 - Dell Technologies introduced new solutions that include open-source software Omnia, extended HPC on-demand services, and additional options for hardware acceleration of the Dell EMC PowerEdge servers.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129752/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________