Global Social and Emotional Learning Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

Commonwealth of Learning (COL) has made immense progress in order to share its expertise and resources to allied stakeholders to make sure that learning is open for all.



- Social-emotional learning is a vital part of a well-rounded education, and various research shows that it helps in academic success among the adopters. According to a study conducted by CASEL with findings from a meta-analysis of 213 school-based, universal social and emotional learning (SEL) programs involving 270,034 kindergartens through high school students, found that evidence-based SEL programs produce a wide variety of positive outcomes for students, from improved attitudes to decreased behavioral issues to increased academic performance.

- Besides, the value of noncognitive skills as per the Perry Preschool program led to improvements across behavior and academic motivation to reduce the long-term effects on crime and employment. Also, inadequate levels of social and emotional functioning among the children have been attributed to a rise in multiple public health problems (e.g., substance abuse, obesity, and violence).

- Likewise, as per everyday speech, students who participate in SEL-based programs have depicted an average of 11% rise in academic achievements, and, also, a 10% reduction in behavioral, psychological, and substance abuse problems by the age of 25 was recorded. Lastly, 42% toward reduced likeliness involved in physical aggression in schools, depicted a positive impact of SEL in society.

- Costs associated with the implementation of SEL solutions and setting up of teams to handle SEL programs at schools and educational institutes is significantly high compared to the amount spent on education in emerging economies. In terms of implementing SEL, hiring staff comes down to thousands of dollars which is a significant cost for schools in such countries.



Key Market Trends



Elementary Schools Segment Drives the SEL Market



- Developments among key market vendors have been indicating a rising SEL adoption trend. For instance, Nearpod launched its Social Emotional Learning Curriculum in collaboration with Common Sense Education, which looks at elementary children as the targeted audience to facilitate SEL competencies.

- Various universities have been conducting research into how SEL solutions and services are helping elementary school students. In December 2020, the University of Alabama’s College of Education received a USD 5 million federal grant to study the importance of social and emotional learning in relation to the academic and overall success of preschool and elementary school students. The project researches how social and emotional learning is vital to a student’s success, in the classroom and in life, especially for elementary students.

- Education technology companies and organizations have stepped forward to help educators bring resources for social and emotional learning and psychological wellbeing to teachers, students, and families during the COVID-19 pandemic-resultant school closures, by providing remote SEL solutions and services.

- With student well-being declining after a year of school closures, the need for connection and social-emotional recovery is critical, especially for elementary schools, which gave the SEL providers opportunities to launch digital SEL solutions.

- In March 2021, the Committee for Children, a global non-profit provider of research-based social-emotional learning (SEL) curricula, announced a new addition to its program portfolio with the Second Step Elementary digital program, which is the organization’s first fully web-based offering for Grades K–5. The program also includes easy online access to all lesson materials to simplify preparation, teaching, and progress tracking.



North America to Hold the Largest Market Share



- In the spring and summer of 2020, organizations including the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) and the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence published resources and recommendations to help educators process the stress of remote learning and adjust to the changed reality.

- Likewise, North Star Elementary, based in Alaska, recorded a staggering 90% of students dwelling from a low socioeconomic background. With challenges about helping their students build social and emotional skills and overcome trauma, the institution resorted to Aperture Education. The latter provided North Star with SEL Data, DESSA, to facilitate North Star every 4-6 weeks of monitoring progress and active goal-setting and optimistic thinking.

- Moreover, owing to the continuously rising demand, Aperture Education in 2021 acquired Charlotte-based Ascend, creator of goal-based student engagement software. The acquisition allows Aperture to expand its SEL offerings for high school by providing districts and out-of-school-time programs with a mobile-friendly software platform to engage students in their own social and emotional learning.

- However, since the transition back to the classroom has begun and federal relief funds from the American Rescue Plan are flowing to public K-12 districts expecting the schools and districts to renew their focus on prioritizing social and emotional supports for educators.

- The increase in government funding and increase in initiatives are expected to add to the market demand. The USD 123 billion infusions to K-12 education in the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 represents an unprecedented opportunity to invest in SEL. Such developments are augmenting the demand.



Competitive Landscape



The Global Social and Emotional Learning market is Moderately Fragmented. The Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market is competitive and consists of some influential players. In terms of market share, some of these important actors currently manage the market. These influential players with a noticeable share in the market are concentrating on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These businesses are leveraging strategic collaborative actions to improve their market percentage and enhance their profitability.



- March 2021 - Committee for children expands its flagship second-step elementary program with a new digital offering. The new offerings feature on-demand training and support for educators, interactive media to promote student engagement, culturally relevant pedagogy that engages every learner with authentic content and provides opportunities for culturally relevant teaching that can be continuously improved based on feedback and new research over time.

- May 2021 - Aperture Education acquired Ascend to expand its social and emotional learning offerings for high schools. The new platform provides students with access to Aperture’s DESSA-Student Self-report, which students use to assess their own SEL skills and goal-based SEL strategies. The acquisition also marks a period of significant growth for Aperture, which now serves nearly 1 million students and 42,000 educators in nearly 500 school districts.

- July 2021 - Emotional ABCs launched Premium Schools curriculum, including 30 individual student sign-ins per classroom. The Emotional ABCs Premium Schools SEL Curriculum allows teachers and school counselors to add up to 30 students per classroom for in-class and at-home interactive learning.



