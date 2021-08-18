BIO-key Announces New MobilePOS Pro Android All-in-one Terminal Enabling Convenient Biometric-Secured Commerce

WALL, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of civil, workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics, today announced the availability of BIO-key MobilePOS Pro, a handheld, biometrically-enabled, rugged and powerful Android Point of Sale terminal, incorporating an FBI-certified capacitive fingerprint scanner into an all-in-one form factor featuring a thermal printer, high-resolution 5 megapixel camera, dual SIM 4G/LTE/CDMA/EDGE cellular and 802.11 b/g/n WiFi support, a barcode scanner, NFC scanner, triple-track magnetic stripe reader, long life 5800 mAh battery and large 5.5” touchscreen display. The new device enables self-contained mobile in-person commerce, ideal for banking, social- and aid-workers, healthcare-related transactions, including enrollment, identification, payment transactions, proof of presence/proof of life ID verification for secure, fraud-free transactions, supporting both BIO-key’s fingerprint and contactless PalmPositive identity verification solutions for absolute confidence about exactly who is participating in a transaction.



By adding biometric identity verification capabilities to a state-of-the-art mobile POS terminal, BIO-key MobilePos Pro advances the mobile POS to become part of an identity ecosystem that eliminates identity uncertainty, speeds positive identification and detects and stops fraud losses arising from identity theft.

MobilePOS Pro units are available to ship now and have already been deployed to BIO-key’s customers in Africa. Mobile POS Pro is available in hardware-only configurations or secured by BIO-key PortalGuard and WEB-key IAM IDaaS software solutions. Units may be pre-loaded with custom applications for bulk purchasers. More information on MobilePOS Pro is available at https://www.bio-key.com/hardware/mobilepos-pro/.

“We know that providing a full and complete biometric-ready product line is essential to supporting our customers who engage in mobile POS transactions,” said Michael DePasquale, BIO-key Chairman and CEO. “We see the new model of roving engagement for banking, healthcare, social work and payments as ideal applications for adding the certainty and ease of BIO-key Identity Bound Biometrics and Mobile POS Pro,” continued DePasquale.

More information and detailed specifications for the MobilePOS Pro are available at https://www.bio-key.com/hardware/mobilepos-pro/.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to execute and deliver on contracts in Africa; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors'' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

