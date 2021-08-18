Grom Social Enterprises Enlists Digital Marketing Executive Pete Jacobs to Consult in Debut of Santa.com e-Commerce Holiday Hub

BOCA RATON, FL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM ), the social media and entertainment company for kids and families ( www.gromsocial.com ), today announced veteran digital marketing executive, Pete Jacobs, has been enlisted to bring his e-commerce and digital marketing expertise as a consultant to the company’s planned November debut of Santa.com, Grom’s new digital holiday entertainment and shopping hub. The selection of Jacobs was announced today by Darren Marks, Chairman & CEO, Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.



Jacobs currently lends his expertise at MELT Method, where he’s leading the digital transformation for the self-care content brand. Previously, he led the marketing team to success at www.digitaltrends.com -- the editorial and e-commerce site devoted to consumer products and emerging tech -- as well as the company’s two sibling publications, which collectively serve more than 125MM unique visitors per month. An entrepreneurial consumer marketing expert known for developing creative, high-impact digital content strategies, Jacobs will team up with Grom to drive content for the site, heighten awareness among consumers, and play a central role in affiliate e-tail partner relations. In his role as consultant to Santa.com, Jacobs will help craft the overall user experience (UX) for the site, a virtual North Pole featuring immersive content and specialty holiday gifts.

As Vice President, Integrated Marketing, Social Media, Production & Content Strategy for Digital Trends, Jacobs led the integrated marketing strategy for all of the company’s media channels through research, execution, and development of B2B products to foster new revenue streams and support the company’s continuous growth. Previously, Jacobs held a variety of marketing roles at Univision, Viacom, and Ubisoft.

“Santa.com is going to revolutionize the holidays for both kids and adults with a combination of premium content and unique e-commerce, and Pete Jacobs is a perfect leader to help mount its debut,” explains Marks. “Pete’s track record of delivering large-scale and innovative marketing programs that leverage a brand’s strengths, push boundaries, and help win the hearts and minds of consumers is exactly what’s called for to execute this ground-breaking initiative.”

Grom recently announced its partnership with global animation house Toon2Tango to develop and produce Santa.com, a feature length special and brand companion to the website, which tells the story of Santa’s efforts to upgrade his North Pole workshop to ensure the timely delivery of holiday gifts for everyone. The Santa.com site will serve an e-commerce holiday venue, where kids can register their wish lists, tour the North Pole and schedule a virtual visit with Santa, while offering one-stop-shopping for parents to browse, purchase and send personalized gifts from the comfort of home.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com .

