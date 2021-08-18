Aemetis CCS Drilling Study by Baker Hughes Confirms Feasibility of Sequestering Two Million MT per Year of CO2 at California Ethanol Plant Sites

Engineering and Permitting in Process for Two CO2 Injection Characterization Wells related to Aemetis Keyes and Riverbank Biofuels Plant Sites

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- A new study concluded that more than 2 million metric tonnes (MT) per year of CO2 can be removed from the atmosphere and injected safely into the earth at two ethanol plant sites in California. The study was commissioned by Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on below zero carbon intensity products.

The Carbon Capture & Sequestration (CCS) geologic formation review and drilling study was completed by Aemetis Carbon Capture, a subsidiary of Aemetis, and was conducted by Baker Hughes, a global energy services company with operations in 120 countries.

The Baker Hughes study estimated that 1.0 million MT per year of CO2 can be sequestered in the saline formations located deep underground at or near the Aemetis Keyes ethanol plant site. The study noted that up to 1.4 million MT per year of CO2 should be injectable at or near the Aemetis Riverbank site due to the favorable permeability of the saline formation and other factors.

“The conclusions from the initial Baker Hughes geologic formation and pre-drilling study confirm the feasibility of Aemetis plans to construct two CO2 injections wells at or near the Aemetis biofuels sites,” stated Brian Fojtasek of ATSI, the project manager for the Aemetis Carbon Capture construction phase. “We have completed Front End Loading engineering and are now working on the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and permitting for the Aemetis CCS projects.”

Once complete, the Aemetis Carbon Capture CCS project is expected to capture and sequester more than 2 million MT of CO2 per year at the two Aemetis biofuels plant sites in Keyes and Riverbank, California. The amount of CO2 sequestered each year is expected to be equal to the emissions from 460,000 passenger cars each year.

"This latest study for Aemetis builds on our deep experience in providing storage site evaluation, well placement, underground formation review and drilling technology for CCS injection projects,” said Ajit Menon, energy transition leader for Oilfield Services at Baker Hughes. “This is another step in the development of CCS capacity, which will be a key part of the energy transition going forward.”

Each MT of CO2 is planned to generate approximately $200 per MT from the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard and $50 per MT of IRS 45Q tax credit. Legislation is pending in Congress to increase the federal tax credit to $80 per MT of CO2 and to provide billions of dollars of grants and loans to finance CCS projects in the U.S.

About Aemetis

Aemetis has a mission to transform renewable energy with below zero carbon intensity transportation fuels. Aemetis has launched the Carbon Zero production process to decarbonize the transportation sector using today's infrastructure.

Aemetis Carbon Zero products include zero-carbon fuels that can "drop-in" to be used in airplanes, truck, and ship fleets. Aemetis low-carbon fuels have substantially reduced carbon intensity compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel, and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India, producing high-quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries in California from renewable oils and orchard and forest waste. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and exclusive technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the construction and operation of carbon capture and sequestration projects in Central California, continued governmental programs and support for renewable fuels, the continued compliance with and qualification under governmental programs, and the ability to access markets and funding to execute our biogas and carbon capture business plans. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "may," "will," "should," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "showing signs," "targets," "view," "will likely result," "will continue" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

