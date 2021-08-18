Gridmetrics delivers near real-time power event alerts for US distribution grid

Louisville, Colo., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gridmetrics, Inc., a company that monitors and tracks the status of the distribution portion of the power grid, today announced the launch of its first product, the Power Event Notification System (PENS).

PENS utilizes a unique dataset to provide near real-time, hyperlocal insights into the availability and quality of power from the electrical grid. By providing an unprecedented observational view of the state of power in the last mile of the distribution grid, PENS aids in the identification of power vulnerable populations or facilities. The system can also alert utility companies and organizations responsible for emergency response, corporate security, situational awareness, public safety and business resilience when outages occur.

Gridmetrics is an Esri-certified partner and now offers PENS, including a free trial, in the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace for easy inclusion in existing Esri solutions. Esri is the leading supplier of geographic information system software often used for public safety, situational awareness and emergency response applications.

“Gridmetrics represents one of the most requested datasets during response and recovery — namely, real-time, localized power status. Power is a primary lifeline evaluated during times of crisis and, unfortunately, it is often the least visible,” said Ryan Lanclos, director of Public Safety at Esri. “Gridmetrics is a game-changer for the world of emergency response and public safety.”

PENS benefits include the following:

Five-minute updates — PENS scans nearly 300,000 sensors every five minutes to deliver near real-time notification of power events. Hyperlocal outage resolution — PENS utilizes the U.S. National Grid projection, which is a 1 km x 1 km grid overlaid on a map of the U.S. Independent data source — PENS complements outage insights from utilities and other data sources. Out-of-band sensors — PENS leverages sensors that are orthogonal to the utility network. Expansive coverage — PENS’ growing sensor network maps to where people live and work across the continental U.S. Resilient sensors — PENS sensors have backup power, enabling uninterrupted communications.





“While almost 90% of all power outages occur in the distribution portion of the power grid, there remains a significant lack of visibility into the status of power availability and quality in the last miles of the electrical distribution grid,” said Scott Caruso, president of Gridmetrics. “Until the launch of PENS, there was no comprehensive, independent source for power event insights. By aggregating data from communications networks, PENS delivers critical new insights down to the neighborhood level and does so in near real time. Our partnership with Esri makes adding the PENS data layer to an existing dashboard, decision support tool or situational awareness application simple, fast and easy.”

PENS sensors are contained in the network equipment servicing the last mile of communications delivery and do not include any personally identifiable information. Delivered as an email alert, an Esri Feature Service Layer or a custom API, near-instant PENS notifications are based on an area of interest, event threshold or potential impact on power-sensitive populations or facilities. Because PENS offers such hyperlocal visibility, the system is extremely well suited for situational awareness, public safety, emergency response, or monitoring critical infrastructure and corporate assets.

For more information about PENS, please visit www.gridmetrics.io or visit the CableLabs booth (#713) at SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2021 in Atlanta in October.

About Gridmetrics

Gridmetrics measures, monitors and tracks the availability and stability of the distribution portion of the power grid. By providing an out-of-band measurement of the quality and consistency of the power grid, Gridmetrics data can be leveraged for outage detection, power restoration, grid safety and voltage variability. Gridmetrics evolved from a project incubated at CableLabs®, the leading innovation and R&D lab for the cable industry.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

