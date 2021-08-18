Lerk-Ling Chang Joins EagleView as President of Insurance

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView, a leading geospatial technology provider of software, aerial imagery and analytics, announced the appointment of Lerk-Ling Chang as President of Insurance, Real Estate & Data. Chang will report to EagleView’s CEO, Chris Jurasek, and will lead the organization’s insurance business while expanding it’s industry leading position into new data businesses.

"I am thrilled to welcome Lerk-Ling to our leadership team; her impressive background, deep industry experience and history of driving strategy and product development will help drive tremendous value across EagleView’s insurance business and beyond,” said Jurasek, CEO of EagleView. “As EagleView continues to expand and diversify its offerings, Lerk-Ling's history of building innovative products will serve both us and our customers well.”

Chang joins EagleView from Guidewire Software, where she was Vice President of Market Development & Strategy, as well as Vice President of Product Management. Previously, she was a product management leader at Ariba and Health Hero Network. Prior to her 20-year career in enterprise software, Chang worked in investment banking and equity research at Merrill Lynch. She holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BA from Harvard University.

“I am incredibly excited to join EagleView and help build the new data business from the ground up,” said Chang, President of Insurance, Real Estate & Data. “As we continue to drive technological adoption across a wide variety of industries, I look forward to finding new ways to help our customers through the usage of data and analytics.”



About EagleView



EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing software, imagery and analytics that transform the way our customers work. EagleView has the largest geospatial data and imagery library in history, covering 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView’s unique technology with over 300 patents creates highly differentiated software, imagery and analytics products for a diverse customer base.

For more information, call (866) 659-8439, visit www.EagleView.com and follow @EagleViewTech.