Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

The nationwide lockdowns and closure of semiconductor plants have fueled the supply shortage trend further, which mainly emerged in 2019. However, these effects are likely to be in the short term and affect the demand of ALD technologies temporarily. Moreover, government precautions across the world to support automotive and industrial sectors could help revive foundry industry growth.



- The demand for atomic layer deposition solutions is increasing, as it enables the use of new materials and designs for advanced chip manufacturing. Industries are increasingly adopting the miniaturization trend globally. Thus, presently, there has been an increased demand for miniaturized electronics and equipment.

- According to Cisco, there will be around 500 billion devices connected to the Internet by 2030. Each device includes sensors that collect data, interact with the environment, and communicate over a network. These applications need miniaturized storage devices and ICs. The increasing amount of data generated from the growing connected devices has increased the demand for storage devices, thereby driving the market growth.

- Moreover, several data center projects are in line, owing to the rise in data center traffic due to higher data generation. By 2020, it is anticipated that major global data centers will begin more than ten construction projects around the world, of which more than 80% are expected to be initiated by the North American data center market.

- The researchers have been trying to switch over from the hydrogenation of bio-based muconic acid to adipic acid as one such emerging chemistry which faced PGM catalyst stability challenges. A study was done to illustrate the potential of low-cycle ALD coatings to improve catalytic process economics for biomass conversion processes. TEA was performed for an nth-generation biorefinery producing 70 kilotons of adipic acid per year. Based on this preliminary analysis, the as-prepared ALD-coated Pd/TiO2 catalyst was estimated to cost USD 160 per kg, which represented a cost increase of 23%.



Key Market Trends



Semiconductors and Electronics Industry to Drive the Market Growth



- Atomic layer deposition technology is expected to be driven by the demand from the semiconductor and electronics segment. While the semiconductor segment is expected to affect the growth of the technology directly, any surge in the electronics sector will lead to the technology’s development. Hence, driving the market growth for atomic layer deposition equipment.

- The electronics industry goes through cyclic phases of ups and downs. The electronic industry’s forecast in short to medium term is encouraging. According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, there will be about 8.9 billion mobile subscriptions, 8.4 billion mobile broadband subscriptions, and 6.2 billion unique mobile subscribers by 2024. This is expected to boost the growth of ALD technology.

- The rise in the sale of microelectronics and consumer electronics is expected to fuel the demand for semiconductor ICs, during the forecast period. The increase in demand for semiconductor ICs is projected to improve the production capacity of semiconductor device manufacturers, which, in turn, may augment the demand for the atomic layer deposition equipment market.

- As the electronics industry goes through cyclic phases of ups and downs, the industry’s forecasts in the short to medium term are encouraging. According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, there were 6 billion smartphone subscriptions at the end of 2020. The number is forecasted to reach 7.7 billion by 2026, which will account for approximately 88 percent of total mobile subscriptions during the time. This is expected to boost the ALD technology market.

- The growth of RF and power electronics also facilitates the development of ALD technologies. Extreme environments such as high temperatures, oxygen, ultra-violet radiation, salinity, and moisture are all threats that degrade and corrode active components causing early failure. For the same, Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) can substantially improve the reliability and performance of these components.



Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate



- Asia-Pacific continues to be the most critical region for the proliferation of the electronics industry. Asia-Pacific has now become a hub of OEMs in the electronics industry. Moreover, emerging economies, like Vietnam, have invested heavily in this industry, leading to healthy competition among various countries in the region. Moreover, established hubs, like Taiwan and China, continue to invest heavily in R&D, enabling them to stay ahead of the curve in terms of innovations that drive the market growth.

- With exceptional data traffic across China (IP and mobile data traffic), server memory demand is expected to increase. With IoT taking shape in China, the number of network devices is expected to reach almost 5.5 billion in 2021, compared to 3.5 billion in 2016, according to the Cisco systems.

- The automobile is yet another significant sector that uses ALD units and Systems for its manufacturing purpose. Automobile industries are another major user of thin-film, as it is used in practically every aspect of the industry. For example, thin-film can be used to reduce the size and enhance the life of various parts. Thin coatings are used in the automotive sector to save money and the environment. This is done by reducing the weight of commonly used construction elements, as well as enhancing their service life and, as a result, improving the manufacturing quality of nanomaterials.

- Asia is the home of some of the biggest manufacturer of automobile in the world such as Honda, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Hyundai, TATA Motors, Maruti, etc. with countries like China, India, Japan and South Korea being the powerhouse of Asian Automobile Sector. Apart from these OEMs many suppliers of parts and automobile accessories also finds usage to ALD units and equipment’s for their manufacturing requirements.

- A key approach in the production of semiconductor devices is atomic layer deposition, which is a thin-film deposition process that relies on the use of a gas phase chemical process. The market’s players in this region are heavily investing in research and development programmes in order to improve the efficiency of their outcomes and to lead the fastest market expansion worldwide.



Competitive Landscape



The atomic layer deposition equipment market is fragmented in nature as several players are operating in the market. Players in the market adopt strategies like mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to capture market share. Some of the recent developments in the market are:



- June 2021 - Transition from CVD to ALD: A hybrid approach that is being adopted in semiconductor manufacturing leverages the speed of CVD and precision of ALD. Referred to as pulsed CVD, it involves the pulsed delivery of the precursor while the co-reactant flows into the process chamber in a continuous manner.

- June 2021 - Thermally driven precursor molecules: Developing precursor molecules for CVD and ALD that are well suited for conformally coating the tight pitches and high aspect ratios of 3D structures is critical for both logic and memory.

- July 2021 -Picosun Group has signed a partnership agreement with Hermes-Epitek Corporation Pte to expand its global sales and service partner network. Ltd. Hermes-Epitek Corporation, based in Taiwan, is one of the world’s major distributors of high-tech equipment.



