Triterras Bolsters Structured Finance Team with Key Appointments

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIT, TRITW) (“Triterras” or the “Company”), a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, today announced appointing two management executives, as the company continues to accelerate the global availability of Kratos, its digital trade and trade finance platform, to lenders and capital providers worldwide.



Frank Barbarino has joined Triterras as Americas Head, Funds Origination & Structuring. He will work closely with Triterras’ clients—institutional investors, including investment managers and asset owners— in structuring deals and deploying capital to trade finance.

With more than two decades of experience in asset management, Barbarino’s knowledge and expertise will contribute to Triterras’ growth as a technology-enabled finance business. He has deep experience in designing innovative structured finance transactions, as well as in alternative investment strategies, business development, and fintech. Prior to joining Triterras, he was a director at private markets fintech platform Templum. He has also worked as a Senior Investment Officer with the $250 billion New York City Retirement Systems pension plans, as a Vice President at Goldman Sachs, as a Principal and Investment Strategist at The Carlyle Group, and as a Senior Research Consultant at NEPC.

Barbarino holds a BA from Union College and an MBA from the University of Rochester, Simon Business School. He is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designee. Barbarino is based in Boston and will report to Chief Operating Officer John Galani.

“Frank deeply understands credit opportunities and is thoughtful about how to find, translate and execute financing opportunities,” said Galani. “His appointment will reinforce Triterras’ capabilities to collaborate with potential funders and provide them with innovative financing solutions so that we can enable trader growth and profitability.”

Barbarino commented: “I look forward to helping Triterras leverage its market-leading Kratos platform to take advantage of exciting opportunities here in the USA and beyond in offering global trade finance to a wider audience.”

Triterras has also hired Amoy Chambers as Head of Legal - Structuring & Distribution. In this global role, Chambers will work closely with the structured finance and business development teams to structure, negotiate and close commercial transactions and provide effective risk management.

Chambers’ legal specializations are in consumer finance, M&A, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, litigation management, payments, and digital technology. Before joining Triterras, Chambers was Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel at HSBC Bank in New York, where she counseled on a wide range of legal, transactional, product development, and regulatory matters in the trade finance industry. She has also worked as a senior counsel at Axiom Law for financial institutions such as Citi, American Express, and Morgan Stanley Capital Group.

Chambers is based in New York and will report to CEO Srinivas Koneru and COO John Galani. She holds a BA from Binghamton University and a JD from Cardozo School of Law. Chambers is an eminent speaker and panelist on topics such as international banking law, trade finance and diversity and inclusion, and currently serves on the Advisory Board for The Organization for International Development, a 501(c)(3) not for profit.

“Amoy has worked as a legal leader at some of the world’s most respected financial institutions and her significant legal experience will help our deals group facilitate global commercial solutions to meet our business goals,” said Koneru. “She will advise our executive team on legal and corporate matters and play a tremendous role in creating sustainable growth and shareholder value for Triterras.”

Chambers commented: “I am thrilled to be joining Triterras at a time of accelerated growth and look forward to playing a lead role in shaping the company’s contribution to trade finance and in developing new tools and solutions for potential new lender clients.”

In addition to these key hires, Triterras has been expanding its footprint and capabilities, most recently in July with the announcement of a collaboration with essDOCS to digitize bulk cargo trade operations. Triterras also signed a letter of intent with ECAPS for a strategic partnership and acquisition of minority interest. In May, Triterras acquired Invoice Bazaar, a Dubai-based supply chain finance platform and hired a new Chief Technology Officer. In April, Triterras formed a strategic partnership with Western Union Business Solutions.

About Triterras

Triterras is a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance. It launched and operates Kratos™—one of the world’s largest commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. For more information, please visit triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Triterras’ actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include Triterras’ expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Triterras’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to risks and uncertainties incorporated by reference under “Risk Factors” in Triterras’ Form 20-F (001-39693) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 16, 2020 (the “Form 20-F”) and in Triterras’ other filings with the SEC. Triterras cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Triterras cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Triterras does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Groh, Triterras Inc.

Mobile: +1 (678) 237-7101

Email: IR@triterras.com

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach and Matt Glover

Office: +1 (949) 574-3860

Email: TRIT@gatewayir.com

Media Contacts:

Gregory Papajohn, Office of Corporate Communications, Triterras, Inc.

Mobile: +1 (917) 287-3626

Email: press@triterras.com