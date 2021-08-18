Maersk Drilling to present H1 2021 Interim Financial Report

Maersk Drilling expects to release its H1 2021 Interim Financial Report on 20 August 2021 around 08:00 a.m. CEST.
A conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. CEST on the same day. At the call, CEO Jørn Madsen and CFO Christine Morris will present the report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
The conference call can be followed live via webcast here.
The presentation slides for the conference call will be available beforehand here.
A replay of the conference call will be available afterwards on the Investor Relations site.
For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 2328 5733
Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com
Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 2790 3102
Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com
