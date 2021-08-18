Trading in FLSmidth & Co. A/S by Board member

Company announcement 10-2021, 18 August 2021





Tom Knutzen, Vice Chairman of the Board, has purchased 5,000 shares and consequently has a total shareholding of 25,000 shares.





Contacts

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com



Investor Relations

Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com





