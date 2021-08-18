DLH Awarded Contract for CDC NCHHSTP DHP Data Management Services

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare research, services, and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (“CDC”) Division of HIV Prevention (“DHP”) Data Management Services through data management and analysis, health informatics, and research support. The contract includes a base period of one year, with four one-year options, for a total value of $35 million.



“We are thrilled to partner with DHP in support of their vision of a ‘future free of HIV,’” said Jeanine Christian, President of DLH’s Public Health & Scientific Research operating unit. “This contract extends DLH’s legacy in HIV research across the globe. We are proud to bring our research and data sciences capability to bear on the important work the CDC is doing to assess opportunities to reduce the number of new HIV infections occurring annually, increase the proportion of HIV-infected persons who know they are infected, and increase the number of HIV-infected persons who are linked to appropriate prevention, care, and services.”

This contract augments DLH’s work in the Public Health & Life Sciences market. The project involves collaboration with epidemiologists, medical officers, statisticians, computer scientists, data managers and analysts, and public health advisors throughout the US. DLH will provide public health data management services for qualitative and quantitative scientific and non-scientific data, including research, surveillance, program monitoring, evaluation, statistical analysis, and reporting support.

“DLH is pleased to build upon its long-standing relationships with CDC and DHP through this important work in disease prevention,” added Zach Parker, President and CEO of DLH. “This leverages several of the capabilities that we have developed over recent years, and broadens our footprint in our nation’s fight against the spread of infectious diseases.”

About DLH

DLH delivers improved health and readiness solutions for federal programs through research, development, and innovative care processes. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,200 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to public health to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding estimates of future revenues. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), including the measures to reduce its spread, and its impact on the economy and demand for our services, are uncertain, cannot be predicted, and may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties; the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of our recent or any future acquisition; the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations resulting from the acquisition; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; compliance with new bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the ability to successfully integrate the operations of our recent acquisition and any future acquisitions; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, as well as subsequent reports filed thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Contact: Chris Witty

Phone: 646-438-9385

Email: cwitty@darrowir.com