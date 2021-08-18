Gotransverse Included in Constellation Research ShortList™ for Top Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms for Seventh Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse ( http://gotransverse.com ), a leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today has been named to the Constellation ShortList™ of Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms for Q3 2021. This is the seventh consecutive year that Gotransverse has made the ShortList, which recognizes vendors and innovators reinventing operations and transforming business models for early adopters and partners.



The ShortList™ identifies leading solutions providers through conversations with early adopter customers, independent market research, and briefings with vendors and partners. To qualify for the ShortList™ of Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms, vendors must support at least 10 out of 14 criteria, including account management, alerts, billing, complex workflows, configure/price/quote (CPQ), contracts, financials, invoicing, integration and orchestration, partner platforms, pricing, product catalogs, reporting and analytics, and marketplace or trading network support. The ShortList for digital monetization platforms is published annually and is designed to inform CIOs, CFOs, Chief Supply Chain Officers, and executives responsible for matrix commerce.

“Gotransverse continues to gain market momentum with global enterprises looking to take advantage of subscription and pay-as-you-go pricing models,” said James Messer, Founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “We are seeing digital monetization transforming business across a wide range of industries. We designed Gotransverse as a native cloud solution with the flexibility and scalability to meet the needs of these transformative business models with multiple pricing options, including one-time purchases, usage-based billing, and subscriptions. Making the Constellation Shortlist for the seventh year in a row validates the capabilities of the Gotransverse monetization platform and its ability to drive new revenue models.”

Gotransverse is an intelligent billing platform that implements subscription and usage-based pricing at hyper-scale volumes. Gotransverse’s platform is designed to help businesses increase revenue and shorten product and service time-to-market through automation and scale with companies as they grow through a native cloud architecture. Known for its extensibility, Gotransverse integrates with other business systems to facilitate workflow and data integrity.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList™ meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

