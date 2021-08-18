Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): Petrel Explorer windfarm support contract extended

Reference is made to the notice released on 14 April 2021. The contract for Petrel Explorer for windfarm support work in the Baltic Sea has been extended by one month and will be completed in early October 2021. Since starting the contract in May, the Petrel Explorer has proven itself as very suitable for windfarm support work and the company will pursue other opportunities for the vessel in this segment.



For further queries contact:

Gunnar Jansen

CEO

Mob: +47 941 19 191

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



