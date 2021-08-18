New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein Expression Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129731/?utm_source=GNW

Cell lysates are produced via. the breakdown and use of cellular components of eukaryotic or bacterial cells. Currently, several cell-free protein expression systems are commercially available, based on E. coli, rabbit reticulocytes, wheat germs, human cell lines, and insect cells. In vitro protein expression system has significant advantages over living cell-based protein expression, including a shorter duration of the process, isotopic labeling of proteins, incorporation of non-natural amino acids, optimization of protein complexes, incorporation of non-natural amino acids, and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, these techniques also enable the manufacture of proteins that are toxic to host cells in recombinant techniques.



Therefore, considering the significance of protein expression, the market studied is expected to grow over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Cell-Free Expression to Grow at a Steady Pace During the Forecast Period



The cell-free protein expression is well-established in the market, due to the acceptance of it and this protein expression is performed without the use of living cells. This technique has many advantages over other protein expression techniques and because of its advantages, it is widely used. Due to the advantages of cell-free protein techniques, such as increased speed, ability to express toxic proteins, ease of amino acid type selective labeling, among others, these are making this cell expression market to grow.



The applications of cell-free expression include high throughput screen for truncated proteins, making proteins that are toxic to expression hosts in vivo, expression of proteins with amino acids, and incorporation of post-translational modifications, among others. The latest trend in the field of cell-free expression research is protein nano-crystallography. This technology is capable of forming and characterizing stable protein microcrystals down to atomic resolution. This unique technology may increase the growth of the cell-free expression market, which in turn, is expected to boost the protein expression market.



United States Holds the Largest Share of the Market and Expected to do the Same Over the Forecasted Period



The protein expression market in the United States is currently the most progressive and lucrative in the world and holds the largest share of the overall global protein expression market. The United States protein expression market is driven by factors, such as investments in research activities, an increase in the usage of protein technologies, and the rapid evolution of the pharmaceutical industry in the region. Other factors driving the protein expression market in the United States include the presence of several companies in the region itself.



The increasing research intensity in the pharmaceutical sector of the United States is adding to the opportunities for growth of the market. In the United States, opportunities in the field of proteomics have further boosted the market. However, stringent FDA regulatory policies are hindering the growth of the protein expression market.



Competitive Landscape



The protein expression market is moderately competitive and is majorly dominated by global companies. Local players are also doing good business across various countries such as India and China. With the rising R&D activity in the pharmaceutical industry, new companies are entering the market studied and they are believed to hold a substantial share in the near future.



