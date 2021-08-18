ESE Becomes the Marketing Partner of Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Poland 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is pleased to announce that it will be continuing its marketing partnership with the Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the official Polish Digital Motorsport Championship to provide marketing services for the Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Poland (PESCP).



The Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Poland will be organized by ESE, Ragnar Simulators and The Polish Automobile and Motorcycle federation.

Digital motorsport has increased in popularity over the last few years and become one of the largest esports disciplines world-wide. It is officially recognized by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, which adds to its credibility. Digital motorsports’ superstars are reaching a level of popularity comparable to their real-life counterparts and can build successful careers.

“Digital Motorsport is more relevant year on year and some real-life drivers - such as Porsche’s junior Ayhancan Güven - take part in races both on real and virtual racetracks,” says Paweł Mazurek of Porsche Poland.

The Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Poland will start on August 16th with the prequalifying phase, which will consist of three rounds culminating in 2x25min races each. Eight drivers from each prequalifying round will be granted a spot in the championship. The main season is scheduled to start on September 9th at Hockenheimring and reach its closure on the 28th of October at Nordschleife. The format of each event will remain unchanged with fifteen-minute qualifying sessions followed by 2x25 min races.

“PESCP 2021 promises to be exciting: a new platform (iRacing) and above all a new format, which is the first step in shaping the racing ecosystem of the Polish Digital Motorsport Championship. The Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation has trusted us, and we plan on surpassing their expectations. The experience gained over the previous season will allow for further activities at a higher level. We are very pleased to continue cooperation with Porsche Poland and raising the profile of the esports brand of Porsche," states Jędrzej Stęszewski, Director of EU Operations, ESE Entertainment.

“The Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation is the party responsible for realising FIA’s strategy regarding promotion and development of Digital Motorsport. We were one of the very first members of the FIA who announced the Polish Championship in Digital Motorsport,” says Michał Sikora, the Head of Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

The champion of PESCP will be awarded the title of Polish Champion in Digital Motorsport at the annual Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation ceremony. In addition, the top three finishers will qualify for Porsche on Track as part of the Porsche Driving Experience program and the top twelve finishers will be granted a spot in the next edition of the Polish Championship in Digital Motorsport.

In order to participate, the players need to install the iRacing game on their PC’s (the specifics of which are included in the event’s rulebook here: WWW.PORSCHEESPORTS.PL/#/CHAMPIONSHIP ).

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on esports and gaming. ESE’s assets consist of multiple world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. The Company’s capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esports team franchise, K1CK Esports. ESE is focused on bridging the gap between the European, Asian and North American esports industries. | www.ese.gg

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance, or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the success of PESCP and the continued popularity of digital motorsports and the top competitors. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations

investors@esegaming.com

647-492-1535