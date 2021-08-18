PM Consulting Group Ranks No. 125 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 3,213 Percent

TOWSON, Md., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG) today announced that it is number 125 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The company, which has a growth rate of 3,213 percent, has grown dramatically over the past few years.



The Inc. 5000 list ranks the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“This is the third year in a row that we have been named to the Inc. 5000 list,” said Walter Barnes III, president of PM Consulting Group. “Our company revolves around service and that is why we have been able to improve our ranking every year. Of course, none of this would be possible without our employees who go above and beyond for our clients.”

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is an SBA-certified 8(a) and MDOT-certified MBE firm that specializes in professional services in the areas of Healthcare, IT, and International Development. Our services range from mission support services to management consulting helping Federal and State agencies operationalize strategic goals. Visit PMCG at www.pmconsultinggroupllc.com or 410-512-6557.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA IT Schedule 70 (47QTCA20D002J); and GSA PSS (GS-00F-166GA)