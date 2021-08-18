TDb SPLIT CORP. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

| Source: TDb Split Corp. TDb Split Corp.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable September 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2021.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.80 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.38 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $14.18.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details
  
Class A Share (XTD)$0.05000
  
Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A)$0.04375
  
Ex-Dividend Date:August 30, 2021
  
Record Date:August 31, 2021
  
Payable Date:September 10, 2021
  
