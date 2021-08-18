XIL Health Named to Inc. 5000, Experiences Major Growth Through Service and Product Expansion

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XIL Health , a leading strategic analytics and technology company in the drug economics space, has claimed a coveted spot on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This record-breaking growth comes after a year of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, signifying XIL Health’s ability to innovate and support clients during a time of uncertainty. XIL Health ranked No. 4848 on this prestigious list, which can be viewed here .



XIL Health partners with companies across the health space from retail pharmacies, hospitals, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), to infusion companies and specialty pharmacies to innovate and level the playing field in a market dominated by Fortune 100 companies.

With thousands of brick-and-mortar community US pharmacies continuing to go out of business year after year, XIL Health launched its new solution, XIL Impact , to help pharmacies facing challenges. This pioneering cloud-based technology platform helps pharmacy executives negotiate with major payers in real-time, access analytics and account for losses and gains. Even through COVID-19, XIL Health continued to onboard clients to XIL Impact and is now being used by more than 3,800 retail pharmacies nationwide.

"It has been phenomenal to see XIL Health grow over the past year. Our Inc. 5000 placement indicates that we are making a meaningful difference for our customers,” said Susan L. Lang, CEO of XIL Health. “As a critical innovation partner, our solutions provide retail pharmacies with the real-time data and analytics needed to account for rapidly fluctuating market forces in the pharmaceutical industry. From the development of XIL Impact to our expanded offerings to healthcare startups in the pharmacy access area, our team continues to find ways to provide transparent insights with expert consultation services and advanced technology solutions.”

XIL Health continues to push the boundaries in this space by building out advanced analytics and technology solutions to improve clients’ economics. XIL Health has advised more than 40 top-tier healthcare brands, including eight Fortune 100 companies, multiple PBMs and more than 16 pharmacy chains across the United States.

"The COVID-19 pandemic provided hurdles to many industries, including healthcare. There were many uncertainties that our clients - and ourselves - had to work through,” said Karen Baer, CFO of XIL Health. "Being able to help our clients grow in a volatile market while simultaneously innovating and growing our offerings is what differentiates XIL Health. Our team’s combined 30+ years of experience gives us the knowledge needed to have a pulse on the industry and provide insights to guide our clients through unprecedented times."

Potential employees looking to join one of the fastest-growing healthtech companies in America can find job openings here .

About XIL Health

With a mission to help clients re-imagine business for greater success in the future, XIL Health is a strategic analytics and technology company dedicated to giving businesses what they need to compete and win in today’s uncertain healthcare market. The team works with PBMs, retail pharmacies, hospitals, health plans, startups, infusion companies, LTC pharmacies and convenience clinics to help them pivot, change their economics and find new opportunities within the rapidly changing pharmaceutical industry. By combining XIL Strategies and Analytics with XIL Technologies, organizations have access to a unique combination of pharmaceutical economics expertise and cloud-based data automation that help them win. For more information, visit www.xilhealth.com .

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and growth. The 41st annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful, private companies in the United States. Complete results and more information can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .