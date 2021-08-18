SpotOn Hits a Home Run with Fan-Focused Tech Stack at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, NY, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SpotOn and Be Our Guest introduce streamlined service and contactless payment to Sahlen Field, the highest-capacity Triple-A Ballpark in the United States.

Sahlen Field is now equipped with more than 75 SpotOn POS terminals, 75 SpotOn Counters, 22 Kitchen Display Screens, and 20 SpotOn Serve handhelds to bring a better, faster, safer guest experience.

In June, SpotOn processed nearly $3M in orders during MLB Toronto Blue Jays games with 77% using contactless payments.





BUFFALO, NY - August 18, 2021 - SpotOn, one of the fastest-growing software and payments companies, has announced its first stadium client at Sahlen Field, the highest-capacity Triple-A ballpark in the United States at 16,000 and home to the MiLB Buffalo Bisons. Selected by Be Our Guest, SpotOn's fully-integrated business management platform offers a complete end-to-end solution tailored to the Triple A Stadium’s unique needs, including a lightning-fast cloud-based POS, handheld ordering and payments technology, and contactless payments. Since the season opener on June 2nd, SpotOn has helped to bring a grand slam experience to near capacity crowds every game at Sahlen Field while they temporarily hosted the MLB Toronto Blue Jays.

In the last 15 months, SpotOn has seen a 7x increase in contactless payments in restaurants alone; sports and entertainment venues aren’t far behind in introducing new technology to keep up with changing consumer demands. While the technology was originally implemented to enable social distancing, consumers now enjoy that contactless payments are easier, faster, and no longer require printed receipts. To meet the expectations of fans, Be Our Guest Ltd. turned to SpotOn to upgrade Sahlen Field’s technology, introducing SpotOn’s Restaurant POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution with terminals, SpotOn Counter customer-facing displays, and SpotOn Serve handhelds that support contactless payments and provide an enhanced fan experience.

“Setting up and training for a Major League Baseball opening day in a Minor League park is no small feat,” said Rob Free, Vice President of Food & Beverage Operations at Be Our Guest Ltd. “SpotOn made transitioning to a cloud-based POS seamless. In my 25 years of dealing with POS companies, I’ve never experienced this level of consistent customer service and support when it matters the most.”

A significant driver of the deal was the SpotOn Serve, a powerful handheld POS solution to take orders, process payments, and print receipts all from an intuitive handheld device. With this pocket-sized POS, Sahlen Field is able to improve order accuracy and speed of service with real-time ordering that goes straight from the handheld to the bar or kitchen. Sahlen Field currently uses SpotOn Serve handhelds in the VIP suites, allowing servers to focus on providing the best customer experience to their guests without having to run orders to a POS. The stadium has also implemented SpotOn Serve handhelds at the beer and food carts throughout the stadium to achieve quicker throughput, improved order accuracy, and overall efficiency. In time for the next season, Be Our Guest will also introduce SpotOn Serve handhelds to the stands, as well as online ordering and QR codes, to offer a faster, safer, and more seamless ordering experience from anywhere inside the stadium, all without missing a single pitch.

With SpotOn POS, Sahlen Field gets a fully integrated business management platform complete with reporting, marketing, and review management tools all from a single, easy-to-use dashboard. Enterprise-level reporting offers 70+ reports for a bird’s-eye view of the entire business, including sales and inventory across 30+ retail, food and beverage points of sale locations. The suite of marketing tools allows for the stadium to grow its fan database, stay connected, and drive repeat business with email, social media, and text messaging marketing capabilities.

“As stadiums and large venues reopen, it’s important for operators to be ready for the crowds while adapting to changing fan expectations,” stated Doron Friedman, Chief Product Officer of SpotOn. “The last thing a fan wants to do is go for a beer and miss a home run because the line is too long. Adding our POS and contactless payments provides a faster, more efficient ordering process so operators can boost business and fans can get back to the game.”

As the world eagerly returns to live sporting events, SpotOn anticipates a transformation of the sports, entertainment, and event management industry requiring technology upgrades to meet the needs of a changing consumer. Digital payments and real-time ordering are powerful tools in SpotOn’s commitment to helping these venues emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever with a fully integrated business management platform, complemented by 24/7/365 in-person support. With SpotOn, operators can welcome guests back with the confidence in knowing their technology partner is there to help them streamline operations, enhance the guest experience, and grow revenue.





