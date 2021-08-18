Veritext Legal Solutions Launches Webinar on Hybrid Depositions for Court Reporters and Legal Videographers

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces the company is launching a new webinar – Hybrid Depositions: Preparation, Tools and Tactics for Court Reporters and Videographers. In response to a rapidly changing litigation landscape, this latest webinar will provide insight and education on legal proceedings where some, but not all, of the participants are remote.



This webinar is being offered:

Each will discuss the following topics:

Definition of a Hybrid Deposition

Equipment Recommendations

Scenarios of a Hybrid Deposition

Preparation and Getting Started

Setting Up for a Hybrid Deposition

Considerations for Zoom

Troubleshooting Tips and Tricks



“During the pandemic, everyone had to quickly pivot to remote depositions. As a result, lasting change was brought to the legal process – 96% of attorneys recently surveyed plan to continue participating in depositions and other legal proceedings remotely. In addition, 99% of those same respondents expect to participate in hybrid proceedings, which are legal proceedings where some but not all of the participants are remote. For that reason, the time is right to provide reporters and legal videographers with guidance on best practices to do this successfully,” states Andy Fredericks, director of operations at Veritext. “This webinar will provide participants with knowledge, preparation tips and valuable insights they will need to successfully navigate this next generation of legal proceedings.”

The webinar will run 90 minutes. Complimentary NCRA CEU credit is pending. For more information and to register, visit https://www.veritext.com/ceu-2/.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

