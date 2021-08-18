Teleport Secures $30 Million Funding, Introduces Secure MongoDB Access in Version 7.0

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleport , the Access Plane company, announced today that it has secured $30M in funding, marking its Series B round. The company also released its latest version of its offering, Teleport 7.0 – introducing identity-based access for MongoDB.



This follows Teleport's record-breaking quarter, and accelerates its growth track to triple its revenue in 2021. Teleport’s Series B funding round is led by Kleiner Perkins – supporting the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering the most important, critical remote-access capabilities to its customers.

“Since partnering with Teleport at Series A, we have watched them emerge as the leader in remote infrastructure access, while earning the trust of some of the largest and most security-conscious companies in the industry,” said Bucky Moore, partner at Kleiner Perkins. “This made our decision to double down and lead their Series B an easy one. The scale of Teleport's opportunity is massive, and continues to grow as the mega-trends of cloud and remote work play out. We are proud to continue our support of the company on their mission to simplify remote access for the millions of engineers on earth.”

The latest release, Teleport 7.0, empowers MongoDB users to easily access MongoDB databases across all computing environments using a modern identity-based approach based on zero trust principles. To MongoDB users, the access plane technology brings multi-factor authentication, identity-based authorization, temporary escalation of privileges via access requests, visibility into access and behavior with a centralized audit log. But most importantly, Teleport 7.0 allows MongoDB users to manage access to all of their databases in one place.

Prior to the introduction of Teleport 7.0, the MongoDB community suffered from high operational overhead of securing databases individually, often resorting to common trade-offs like relying on network security via VPNs and using shared credentials. With more than 25% of developers actively using MongoDB , the Teleport team recognized a gap in the current market offerings that needed to be filled, particularly in light of remote-work challenges.

“Having experienced identity-based SSH access, Teleport users expect the same benefits for other computing resources, particularly databases,” said Teleport Co-Founder and CEO Ev Kontsevoy. “Access Plane technology is putting the era of configuring access for every data store one by one behind us. We’re quite happy to be extending these benefits to the MongoDB users with this release, and our latest round of funding has made this an even more exciting time for our team here at Teleport.”

“Teleport Database Access has helped us meet SOC2 compliance quickly and easily,” said Joel Baxter, head of technical operations at Roadie – a Teleport customer. “Our engineers can now access databases via SSO with MFA, and the detailed audit log is helpful as well."

The Teleport Access Plane has added other critical features in the last several months, specifically the updates introduced in Teleport 6.0. With the capabilities introduced in Teleport 7.0, developers and engineers operating on MongoDB, MySQL or PostgreSQL are now all equipped with the tools needed to work efficiently and securely.

Teleport 7.0 is available today through the Teleport website . To learn more or to speak with a sales representative, please visit goteleport.com .

About Teleport: Teleport enables engineers to quickly access any computing resource anywhere on the planet. Our open source products provide an Access Plane (AP) for developers and security professionals seeking to simplify secure access to servers, applications, and data across all environments. Our Access Plane solution includes Teleport Server Access, Teleport Kubernetes Access and Teleport Application Access.

Teleport is the AP of choice among leading companies, including Elastic, Samsung, NASDAQ, and IBM. We are backed by Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator and S28 Capital. Teleport is a pioneer in environment-free computing. Headquartered in Oakland, California, we embrace a remote-first work culture.