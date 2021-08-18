Salamander Hotels and Resorts Teams with Hooray Agency For “The Family Reunion,” a Multi-Day Celebration of the Hospitality Industry

The first-of-its-kind event will be held at Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, Virginia, August 19-22



IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California-based Hooray Agency is proud to team with Salamander Hotels and Resorts on the digital and creative elements of The Family Reunion , an inaugural event which celebrates diversity within the hospitality industry. Presented by author and Chef Kwame Onwuachi, the event is supported by a partnership between FOOD & WINE and Sheila Johnson, Founder and CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts.

Held mainly outdoors and hosted over four days at Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, VA, the event’s curated activations will showcase the next-gen creativity of select food and wine professionals as well as elite industry leaders. Throughout the weekend, a limited number of guests will participate in cooking demos, wine tastings and exclusive dinners and discussions with celebrated notables, including Carla Hall, Nina Compton, Carlton McCoy, Mashama Bailey, Padma Lakshmi, Rodney Scott, Gregory Gourdet, Tavel Bristol-Joseph, and Pierre Thiam.

Hooray worked closely with Chef Kwame and the Salamander team to create a comprehensive and fully integrated advertising and marketing campaign for the festival, including digital media, collateral materials and signage, and online ticket platforms. In addition, Hooray’s Chief Creative Officer Eric Stein led photography on the project, bringing the event to life while highlighting the larger purpose behind it. The creative and technical solutions developed for this year’s Family Reunion will lay the groundwork for future events that Salamander Hotels & Resorts is developing.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this first-of-its-kind event, which is pushing forward the hospitality industry as a whole,” said Steven Seghers, CEO of Hooray Agency. “Salamander Hotels and Resorts has been a great partner, and we were honored to help elevate this event through digital and creative mediums. Our intent was to bring it to life in ways people wouldn’t expect.”

Hooray Agency has been delivering substantive results for world-class luxury independent hotels for over 25 years and this win reflects their expansion outside of their home state of California, further establishing their presence as a national agency.

“The Family Reunion was designed as an inclusive event that celebrates equity through food,” said Tracey Slavonia, CMO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts. “Hooray has helped us bring the idea to life through our website and digital activations, ensuring our guests have a deep understanding and appreciation for what this event truly represents.”

This engagement comes on the heels of Hooray Agency teaming with Resorts World Las Vegas , the $4.3 billion, 3,500-room luxury destination in Las Vegas which opened on June 24, kicking-off the unofficial return to tourism in Las Vegas.

About Hooray Agency

A Southern California-based, full-service marketing firm, Hooray Agency specializes in omni-channel branding campaigns, marketing, and advertising. The team's output is expressed in myriad ways, ranging from traditional to next-gen platforms – including websites, e-commerce systems, digital advertising and branded content, customized programming, and social media. From its inception over 25 years ago, the agency has embraced a global perspective, as reflected through creative content that resonates on a universal, human level across 60+ countries worldwide.

About Salamander Hotel and Resorts

Salamander Hotels & Resorts delivers comfortable luxury through signature, immersive experiences which enrich the lives of guests. The company is privately owned and operated, and based in Middleburg, VA, just outside Washington, D.C. Founded by entrepreneur Sheila Johnson in 2005, it has a luxury portfolio featuring the Forbes Five-Star Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, a 340-acre equestrian-inspired property near Washington, D.C.; Half Moon, the iconic luxury resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica, which features three distinct resort experiences including the newly opened Eclipse; The Henderson, a 170-room grand beach resort in Destin, FL; Hotel Bennett, a spectacular 179-room hotel in Charleston, SC, overlooking the city’s historic Marion Square; and Innisbrook Resort in Tampa Bay, which hosts the PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship each year on its Copperhead Course. All Salamander properties are members of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For additional information visit www.SalamanderHotels.com.

