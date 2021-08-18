Ideal Image Launches Affiliate Program to Expand National Point of Care Network as Personal Aesthetics Industry Expands

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image, North America’s leading aesthetics brand that is making personal aesthetic and wellness services more affordable, accessible and effective than ever before, today announced that it has launched its national affiliate program. The affiliate program provides opportunities for independent medspa owners, physicians and business owners to join the fast-growing Ideal Image network. The offering allows the market of 20,000+ independent physician-led medical spas, dermatology and plastic surgery businesses a turnkey, easy, affordable opportunity to tap into the U.S. aesthetics industry. The program is powered by Ideal Image’s experience, scale and national tele-aesthetics platform – all while further democratizing consumer access to personal aesthetics with affordable care options and convenient points of access.



Ideal Image’s affiliate program acts as an additional growth channel for the company, while providing more points of care for consumers to start their personal aesthetic journey to look and feel their best. Network affiliates will have access to Ideal Image’s turnkey national platform with a team of 500+ aesthetic sales consultants providing free in-person or virtual consultations seven days a week, and a digital tele-aesthetic platform providing sophisticated lead generation. Network affiliates will also benefit from Ideal Image’s support in hiring and training of medical professionals across a full suite of aesthetic services, and a management team and technology platform to help affiliates grow their businesses.

The affiliate program will be led by the Company’s newly hired Head of Business Development, Thomas Dixon. Mr. Dixon brings extensive knowledge to this role with many years of experience helping multi-site healthcare providers formulate strategy and drive growth under similar business models.

Ideal Image has signed its first two affiliate partners, who together have committed to open five aesthetic points of care in total over the next few years in the Maryland, Virginia and Houston markets, with the first point of care now open in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

“We continue to experience rapid growth driven by long-term secular tailwinds in the aesthetics category along with increasing adoption of technology. These factors have contributed to the success of our tele-aesthetics platform, which serves as a national sales funnel for the more than 150 locations in our network,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “We are proud to welcome our affiliate partners to the Ideal Image network and offer a unique opportunity for other providers to join in our success as we continue to build the largest aesthetic point of care network in North America.”

To learn more about Ideal Image’s affiliate program, visit: https://www.idealimage.com/engine

