CANOPY Management Wins Prestigious Stevie Award for Business Services Startup of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANOPY Management , the full-service Amazon agency that helps brands scale their business and gain market share, announced today that the American Business Association has awarded CANOPY a 2021 Stevie Award for Business Services Startup of the Year. The award program, which attracts thousands of applicants every year, considers revenue, growth and customer satisfaction among its criteria.



“We love to help our partners launch and operate dynamic, successful businesses on Amazon,” said Brian Burt, CEO of CANOPY Management. “The Stevies are a comprehensive, prestigious program, and we appreciate this recognition of our team’s continuous strategic efforts to raise our partners’ revenue.”

CANOPY Management helps third-party sellers on Amazon optimize their product listings and digital advertising in order to increase revenue and efficiency. In the last year, CANOPY partners saw on average an 84% profit growth year-over-year and a 38% average increase in conversions on their Amazon traffic. Forbes , Bloomberg , AdExchanger , and DigitalCommerce360 , among other publications, have looked to CANOPY CEO Brian Burt for Amazon expertise.

“The pandemic cemented Amazon’s position as the world’s largest ecommerce retailer and a leader in digital advertising, and brands that have yet to optimize for Amazon are missing out on massive revenue streams,” Burt said. “This Stevie Award demonstrates the rewards that sellers and advertisers can expect on Amazon if they work with an agency as knowledgeable and committed as CANOPY.”

CANOPY Management offers full-service Amazon listing optimization for partners, along with PPC, campaign management and strategic planning. With the launch of Amazon DSP, CANOPY partners can reach consumers anywhere on the internet with campaigns that drive traffic to Amazon itself or owned-and-operated ecommerce websites. CANOPY’s PPC Ad Specialists are all seasoned Amazon sellers who are trained to spot opportunities and potential issues that the algorithms miss using an industry-leading optimization process developed by globally-recognized leaders in Amazon PPC advertising.

About CANOPY Management

A full-service Amazon marketing agency, CANOPY Management is the driving force behind many of the most successful brands on Amazon. CEO and Co-Founder Brian Burt is leading the company’s growth and expansion into new markets. CANOPY was recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in March 2021, and recently received a Stevie for Startup of the Year. Visit us at https://canopymanagement.com .

PRESS CONTACT

Bill Brazell

bill@broadsheetcomms.com

917-445-7316