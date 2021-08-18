Kleiner Perkins, Tiger Global Lead Series B Investment in Rapid Robotics

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Robotics , creator of the first ready-to-work robotic machine operator, today announced $36.7M in Series B funding led by Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global, with existing investors NEA, Greycroft, Bee Partners and 468 Capital also participating. The latest round is Rapid’s third in less than a year, bringing its total funding to $54.2M.

Since emerging from stealth in late 2020, Rapid Robotics has quickly established itself as a must-take meeting for American manufacturers, as they grapple with a crippling labor shortage that COVID-19 turned into a full-blown crisis.

According to a recent study from Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute, by the end of 2020 the manufacturing industry had regained only 63% of jobs lost during the pandemic, even with job openings at near-record levels.

“Given the foundational role the manufacturing sector plays in our nation’s economy, it is deeply concerning that at a time when jobs are in such high demand nationwide, the number of vacant entry-level manufacturing positions continues to grow,” Paul Wellener, Deloitte vice chairman and U.S. industrial products and construction leader, said in a statement accompanying the study.

Most of these open positions are for machine operators, the employees who work the machines that mold, stamp and assemble components for every product we buy. Without operators, these simple plastic and glass parts cannot be made. Without those components, entire factories sit idle.

“We hear a lot about the semiconductor shortage, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Contract manufacturers can’t produce gaskets, vials, labels—you name it. I’ve seen cases where the inability to produce a single piece of U-shaped black plastic brought an entire auto line to a halt,” said Jordan Kretchmer, CEO of Rapid Robotics.

Rapid’s solution is the Rapid Machine Operator (RMO), the world’s first cobot specially designed and priced for machine operation. Previous robotics solutions were too expensive for machine-tending tasks. Between hardware, software, integration and maintenance, they wound up costing more than they saved.

The Rapid Robotics RMO, by contrast, arrives trained and ready to perform the most common machine-tending tasks. Rapid’s RMO comes with all necessary components, including grippers and computer vision, can be put to work in hours (typical robotics solutions take weeks or even months) and can be easily transferred between tasks as needed, no retraining necessary. With Rapid’s OpEx-friendly subscription model, factories can “hire” an RMO for less than $2,100 per month, a small fraction of the cost of conventional robotics, bringing automation within reach of manufacturers of all sizes.

"Until now, only the largest facilities could benefit from robotic automation,” said Griffin Schroeder, Partner, Tiger Global. “But most manufacturing in America is done in smaller factories, which have been deeply challenged by the machine operator shortage. For them, the Rapid Machine Operator provides the additional support they need to thrive.”

Manufacturers appreciate how the Rapid Machine Operator delivers positive ROI from day-one, but the value for regional producers goes far beyond that, said Rapid Robotics Midwest GM Aaron Halonen, an auto-industry veteran with decades of experience in design, engineering and quality control.

“Factories around here are in a tough spot,” Halonen said. “Without a way to work their machines, they can’t bid on jobs. No bidding means no business. No business means no revenue, obviously. But it also means no hiring or upskilling in other positions. It has a ripple effect on the entire economy.”

“I had one factory manager grab me on my way out. He said, ‘You know, we were going to manufacture these parts in Mexico, but with the RMO I think we don’t have to,’” he added.

It’s not just the auto industry either. Manufacturers across America are racing to put Rapid’s RMOs in place. Next-generation healthcare infrastructure company Truepill has hired RMOs at its Hayward, California facility to fill and label prescription vials.

“At Truepill, we work behind the scenes to help companies build and power more advanced, efficient and automation-driven pharmacies, fulfilling up to 100,000 prescriptions per day and creating customized, white-labeled experiences delivered directly to consumers’ doors," said Matthew Alley, Head of Fulfillment and Supply Chain at Truepill. “Rapid is helping us further scale these fulfillment capabilities by providing RMOs that are easy to set up and integrate seamlessly with our staff."

“With the RMO, Rapid Robotics has come up with the right product at the right time,” said Wen Hsieh, General Partner at Kleiner Perkins. “Rapid Robotics pinpointed an urgent problem in a multi-billion-dollar industry and solved it in a matter of months. They’ve found the perfect balance of innovation, affordability and ease of implementation and use.”

“Since we launched the RMO I’ve been meeting several manufacturers a week, and it’s clear to me that in every part of the country, this industry is ready for a comeback,” Kretchmer said. “With the RMO, our customers are ramping up, winning deals and hiring staff. Together, we’re bringing back American manufacturing one machine at a time.”

About Rapid Robotics

Rapid Robotics is the creator of the first affordable robotic machine operator (RMO) designed for simple machine tasks. Available for just $25K a year and requiring absolutely no programming, systems integration, specialized hardware or robotics skills, the Rapid Machine Operator enables manufacturers to easily deploy a pre-trained cobot in hours, moving it between tasks as needed and seeing ROI in months.

Rapid Robotics’ founding team combines robotics and manufacturing expertise with a SaaS business model to deliver affordable solutions to real-world industry problems. Investors include Tiger Global, Kleiner Perkins, NEA, Greycroft, Bee Partners and 468 Capital. Rapid Robotics is based in San Francisco, California.