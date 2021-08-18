BroadbandNow Releases The State of Broadband in America, Q2 2021

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadbandNow’s (https://broadbandnow.com) quarterly, “The State of Broadband in America” study for the second quarter of this year, found access to low-priced wired broadband plans – defined at $60 per month or less – continue to accelerate at a pace never seen before. A record 87 percent of Americans have access to a low-priced wired broadband plan, compared to 77 percent in the first quarter of 2021.

“Year-over-year, access to low-priced internet at speeds of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload (the current definition of broadband) is up dramatically,” said Tyler Cooper, editor-in-chief of BroadbandNow. “This massive jump seen to 87 percent is up from just 51 percent a year ago. In addition, access and the affordability of plans at higher speeds is also increasing. The nationwide focus on the digital divide is driving results.”

On the faster speeds front, BroadbandNow’s quarterly study found plans with speeds of 100 Mbps download and 25 Mbps upload are available to 40 percent of Americans – up from 31 percent from a quarter ago. Meanwhile, access to symmetrical service of 100 Mbps download and upload speed is up six percent quarter-over-quarter with 43 percent of the U.S. population having access.

