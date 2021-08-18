Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market [230 pages] Report by Research Dive with COVID-19 Impact Analysis from 2019 to 2027

New York, USA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. According to the report, the global market is expected to hit $5,773.1 million by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027. This report in an in-depth study offering meticulous insights into the present situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new market players, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

The key factor boosting the growth of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market is the surging adoption of ESD packaging in several end use industries including defense & military, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace for numerous operational uses. Moreover, the rising investments by many companies in biodegradable electrostatic discharge packages is projected to open doors to profitable opportunities for the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. However, high cost of ESD packaging as compared to other products, for instance anti-static bags, is expected to hinder the market growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had a severe impact on the growth of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market. The pandemic has restricted the regular operations of numerous industries including the consumer electronic industry, which is hampering the manufacturing of electronic devices, thus declining the demand for electrostatic discharge packaging. All these aspects are adversely impacting the market growth during the pandemic period.

The report segments the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market into product type, end user, and region.

Bags Sub-segment to Hold a Dominating Position

The bags sub-segment of the product type segment is anticipated to hold a leading position in the market by growing with a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period. This is chiefly owing to the rising use of ESD bags as they offer protection and prevent explosion due to dissipating charge build up.

Consumer Electronics & Computer Peripheral Sub-segment to Grab a Foremost Market Position

The consumer electronics & computer peripheral sub-segment of the end user segment is anticipated to grab a foremost position in the market by rising with a CAGR of 8.8% in the estimated period. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly owing to the growing demand for ESD packaging from consumer electronics & computer peripheral industries to procure and transport electronic products at different places.

North America Region to Dominate the Global Market

The report analyzes the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region market is estimated to observe remarkable growth with a CAGR of 11.9% in forecast period. The growth of this region market is primarily due to the growing use of advanced devices in manufacturing as well as automobile industries, which has subsequently fueled the demand for transport and adaptive packing of these devices to shield them from any kind of damage.

Key Market Players

1. Smurfit Kappa Group,

2. BASF

3. Desco Industries

4. DowDuPont

5. PPG Industries

6. TIP Corporation.

7. Conductive Containers Inc.

8. Elcom (UK) Ltd.

9. Tandem Equipment Sales Inc.

10. Global STATCLEAN SYSTEMS

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in December 2020, Markforged, an additive manufacturing firm, launched Onyx ESD, a high tensile strength composite material for the electronics devices industries.

The report also discusses the other important aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, financial performance of the key players, product portfolio and recent strategic developments. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

