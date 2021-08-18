Trupanion Reveals Top 10 Dog Names and Breeds in Celebration of National Dog Day

Seattle, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In advance of National Dog Day (August 26), Trupanion , the leader in medical insurance for pets, has released its anticipated list of most popular dog names and breeds for 2021.

Surveying its database of more than 600,000 insured pets, Trupanion has compiled a tail-wagger of a top 10 list. After ranking third in 2020, dogs named “Bella” put their zoomies to good work over the past year, bursting to the top with the most popular name in 2021. New names to the list this year include Molly and Lola.

National Dog Day honors all breeds, and it is indeed the lovable mixed breed that always tops the charts. After that, the Labrador Retriever leads the pack for most popular breed in 2021; a lead they have enjoyed for decades.

Top 10 most popular dog names for 2021

1. Bella

2. Luna

3. Charlie

4. Lucy

5. Max

6. Daisy

7. Bailey

8. Cooper

9. Molly

10. Lola

Top 10 most popular dog breeds for 2021

1. Labrador Retriever

2. Golden Retriever

3. Goldendoodle

4. German Shepherd

5. Labradoodle

6. Shih Tzu

7. French Bulldog

8. Chihuahua

9. Yorkshire Terrier

10. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Founded in 2000, Trupanion’s first pet ever insured was Monty - the adorable adopted dog of Trupanion's founder and CEO, Darryl Rawlings. Since then, Trupanion has gone on to insure more than 2 million pets over the past two decades.

