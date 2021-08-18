ALYI Forecasts EV Taxi Revenue Beginning This Year

Dallas, TX, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced that it expects revenue from its Electric Vehicle (EV) Taxi Business to start before the end of 2021.

CEO Dr. Randell Torno recently returned to Dallas following waypoint meetings in Nairobi managing the company’s ongoing EV Taxi Pilot Program.

Africa has millions of motorcycles deployed as taxis or boda-bodas, and ALYI, as one part of its overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy, is engaged in a project to replace combustion engine motorcycles with electric motorcycles. In conjunction with the EV Taxi Pilot, ALYI has an order for 2,000 electric motorcycles.

Dr. Torno reported in a recent follow up to his meetings in Nairobi, “I believe our pilot program is being well received by all boda-boda key parties in regard to all essential boda-boda pacing points. I am optimistic that our first electric motorcycle deployment target following the pilot can be 20,000 electric motorcycles far surpassing the 2,000 trial order we built the pilot around. I believe the number can rapidly grow from 20,000.”

ALYI management today indicated that it anticipates the pilot transitioning seamlessly into the fulfillment of the first electric motorcycle orders and the corresponding initiation of revenue from the fulfillment of the first orders starting this year. The company expects to refine its revenue forecast for revenue from the EV Taxi Business to a specific dollar amount within the next thirty days.

ALYI has seeded an overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy with the development of its own EV motorcycle business discussed above.

Instead of introducing a single EV product, ALYI’s business focus is on the introduction of an EV Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

Ultimately, ALYI does not intend to go it alone on the overall development and rollout of its EV Ecosystem. ALYI is building a core element into its Ecosystem that attracts, if not compels the participation of all would be brand name EV industry leaders in an annual EV symposium and conference. The EV symposium and conference will be anchored by an EV race event in Kenya that comes with a substantial brand name.

The EV race market was valued in 2019 at over $80 billion dollars and is anticipated to grow to over $200 billion by 2025 .

ALYI’s EV Ecosystem is founded on building participation in an EV race event as a central component in advancing EV technology and EV branding.

ALYI has been developing a partnership with a major EV racing brand for more than two years now. Over a year ago, ALYI entered into a formal partnership agreement that includes that EV racing brand. The first milestone objectives contemplated under the agreement have been achieved and the next steps are imminent. ALYI expects the next steps to include naming the EV racing brand at which time, ALYI management anticipates ALYI’s overall visibility within the global EV market to be substantially elevated.

The objective of the EV symposium and conference anchored by an EV race is to advance EV technology by building EV solutions for the African market – a power constrained, rugged environment with one of the lowest per capita transportation deployments in the world. EV solutions for the African market will be applicable the world around. EV solutions designed and built in Africa also contribute to building an autonomous African economy.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with RevoltTOKEN to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV Ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/ .

ALYI plans to make a major announcement later this month regarding the EV race that management expects will garner substantial attention to ALYI’s overall EV Ecosystem strategy.