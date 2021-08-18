Crowdsourced Testing Market Size to Reach USD 2.85 Billion by 2026 at 8.20% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Global Crowdsourced Testing Market information by Type, by Platform, by Organization Size and Region – forecast to 2027" market is expected to expand at 8.20% CAGR, with 2.85 billion by 2026.

Market Scope:

Crowdsourced testing is an emerging method of testing an application or upcoming feature of an application before it reaches the production stage. Development teams can release the program for crowdsourcing to identify bugs or threats and resolve them early. It is highly beneficial for small teams to gain feedback and improve product usability and user experience (UX).

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

The market is driven by high-quality standards set by corporations and adherence to strict laws enforced by regulatory agencies for customer safety. Crowdtesting is used by corporations for testing new features or mobile applications for commercializing the product. Customer experience is a significant driver of the market. Google and Microsoft Corporation are prominent proponents of this technique to gauge the pulse of the audience. The need for bug-free issues during deployment and a smooth landing process of websites and launch of mobile applications and websites can trigger a huge market demand. Regression testing of applications after changes in features can be opportune for players in the crowdsourced testing market.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

Based on type, the crowdsourced testing market has been segmented into localization testing, functional testing, usability testing, security testing, and others. Functional testing is projected to gain the largest market share by the end of the forecast period. It is a quality assurance process for testing the functionality of software, application, or website. All functions are tested with their bugs and issues reported to the developer for ironing out in a later update. This type of testing entails verification of APIs, user interface, and databases among others. On the other hand, security testing ensures the software is devoid of malware, viruses, and other cyberthreats. It also includes pen testing or penetration testing. Pen testing identifies loopholes or security vulnerabilities in a software or application. It can enhance the security of an application and augment a firewall.

By platform, the market has been segmented into web-based, mobile-based, and others. Web-based or website testing is expected to occupy the largest share in the overall market in the forecast period. Website or web-based platforms tests the reliability, functionality, and performance of a webpages. Websites are widely used across the industry and serve the first impression of a company in the digital space.

By organization size, the crowdsourced testing market has been divided into small- and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Small and medium-sized enterprises are likely to gain a large market share of the market. This is attributed to the affordable nature of crowdtesters and cost-economical budget of these firms.

Based on vertical, the crowdsourced testing market has been segmented into BFSI, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences and others. The retail & consumer goods segment is predicted to display the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Retail chain owners can test the features of their store application to launch it in the application store. Moreover, seamless use of payment methods, shopping cart, and display of products as per categories can induce heavy demand for crowdsourced testing in the sector.

Regional Segmentation:

The crowdsourced testing market covers regions of North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America is pegged to be the leading region of the market. This is attributed to mushrooming of new start-ups and high demand for testing services. Presence of reputed companies and launch of mobile and gaming applications is bound to be lucrative for the market in the coming years.

Europe follows North America in global market standings owing to high demand for superior quality in internal hardware and software of consumer electronic devices.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Crowdsourced Testing Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has given the opportunity to large organizations to turn to crowdsourced testing companies. Testing of new features by these companies owing to constrained budgets will open up new opportunities in the market. Valuable employees have been unable to focus and adjust to work from home (WFH) owing to the stress from contracting the disease and large number of restrictions to lower crowding of people. Restaurants and retailers are reinventing themselves through mobile applications via curbside deliveries and contactless payments. Testing of these products based on geolocation data to earn more money and incentivize testers are likely to bolster the global market demand.

Industry Trends:

Crowdsourced testing has been conducted by governments to test the rollout of mobile applications. Recently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), a regulatory agency of the U.S. government asked citizens to download the app to send the results of internet speeds in their area and send those results. This can be useful for broadband service providers looking to expand their area. Insights provided by the data can bring about transparency and accountability of funds for connecting neighborhoods.

Competitive Analysis:

The crowdsourced testing market is very competitive and marked with alliances and joint ventures. Players in the market are offering new solutions to marketers and product managers to test the waters before launching their products.

