LAN Cable Market Worth USD 7,751.2 Million by 2025 at 5.02% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global LAN Cable Market information by Type, Application and Region – forecast to 2027” the market was valued at USD 5,778.9 Million in 2019; it is expected to reach USD 7,751.2 Million by 2025 growing at 5.02% CAGR.

LAN Cable Market Scope:

Rapid industrialization and urbanization create new avenues for market players operating in the regional market. Additionally, increasing demand for LAN cable and significant investments made by the key players to offer innovative solutions to SMEs in the healthcare, retail, and e-commerce sectors push the market growth.

LAN cables witnesses extensive applications in homes and offices. However, the use of LAN cables is increasing in the industrial sector. The ability to access a single part of a network reduces downtown periods and ensures continued productivity. LAN cables help manufacturing companies develop customized solutions to overcome a client's challenges by connecting to a high-range network.

Dominant Key Players on LAN Cable Market Covered Are:

Fiberstore (FS.COM Inc. - US)

Black Box Corporation (US)

OTSCable.com Co Ltd. (China)

Belden Inc. (US)

Infinite Electronics International Inc. (US)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

DBA Primus Cable (US)

Nexans SA (France)

Huzhou Shumai Cable Co., Ltd. (China)

General Cable Technology Corporation (US)

LEONI AG (Germany)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10130

LAN Cable Market Drivers:

Proliferation of Manufacturing Segment is a Major Growth Driver

The use of LAN cables is increasing in the industrial sector to get connected to the Internet. The ability to access a single part of a network reduces downtown periods and guarantees improved productivity, directly related to the quality of materials and manufacturing processes. Thus, LAN cables help the manufacturing experts develop customized solutions, connecting to a high range network.

An increasing number of data centers and the demand for high-speed data transfer are major factors projected to offer significant market opportunities. Besides, the recent introduction of simple off-the-shelf devices, in which LAN cables are used to eliminate the speed and distance limitations of multi-mode fiber carry over existing legacy multi-mode infrastructure for up to several kilometers.

Technically, these provide substantial opportunities for network managers to implement single-mode wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) technologies, driving the growth of the LAN cable market. Additionally, the increasing infrastructure and construction projects are estimated to create substantial growth opportunities.

Penetration of 5G to Act as a Major Concern

The use of 5G and the private LTE and the increasing wireless product demand are two major factors expected to restrict the growth of the global LAN cable market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (115 Pages) on LAN Cable Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/lan-cable-market-10130

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segment is further bifurcated into CAT 6 Cable, CAT 6A Cable, CAT 7 Cable, CAT 5E Cable, and CAT 5 Cable. Among these, the CAT 6 cable segment accounts for the largest market share. The application segment is bifurcated into office use, industrial use, home use, and others. Among these, the office use segment accounts for the largest market share. By regions, the market is bifurcated into Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10130

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global LAN cable market and would continue to maintain its market position throughout the assessment period. The presence of a number of key players, including Fiberstore, Black Box Corporation, Belden Inc., FS.COM Inc., Infinite Electronics International Inc., among others, drive the LAN cable market growth.

Besides, the increasing adoption of LAN cables in-office use, industrial use, and home uses, and large deployments of LAN cables across the industries push the regional market growth. Also, increasing implementations of cutting-edge technologies in the automotive and IT & telecommunication sectors in the region boost the market growth.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10130

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

Jan 2021 --- Nexans inaugurated a new plant for the Telecom Systems Business Unit in Nouaceur, strengthening its industrial presence in Morocco. The new plant would serve the European market and the North African market. This new Nexans Interface Maroc plant would produce fiber optic cable connection accessories for FTTH (Fiber to the Home), 5G, data center, and LAN (Local Area Network) applications.

Jul 2020 – LS Cable & Systems (South Korea), a major LAN cable manufacturer, launched a new local area network (LAN) cable named SimpleWide, capable of sending data and power up to 200 meters at the same time. The company promotes SimpleWide as the world's best that doubled the transmission distance of existing products.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter