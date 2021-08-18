New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biogas Plant Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030497/?utm_source=GNW

? With the increasing rate of pollution, many countries worldwide are putting emphasis on reducing carbon emissions. Using renewable sources, such as biogas, can help reduce the increasing carbon footprint and thereby reduce the average rate of the increasing temperature of the world. The biogas plants market is primarily driven by the supporting government policies and increasing share of biogas and biomethane blends. However, the biogas plant market can be obstructed by the increasing use of alternate renewable energy sources and high primary investment and installation costs.



- Small-scale digesters are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, mainly owing to the low capital requirement and demand in growing economies.

- Technological advancements and innovations in the biogas industry are also likely to serve as an opportunity for the market. Dendro Liquid Energy (DLE), Home Biogas, and BioBang are few technologies which have attracted new players and driven the market further.

- As of 2020, Europe is the largest biogas producer owing to a large base of biogas facilities, with the majority situated in Germany, Italy, and others. ?



Key Market Trends



Small-Scale Digesters Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- The small-scale digestors are digesters with a capacity lesser than 250kW, and due to the lower investment and infrastructure requirement, their share in the global market is growing. Small-scale digesters play an essential role in rural areas of developing nations. Due to inaccessibility to modern technology, digesters are most often used in stoves for cooking and heating purposes.

- Small-scale digesters provide greener energy and reduce the dependency on hydrocarbon fuels, such as natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas. Small-scale digesters also offer food security to economically backward populations.

- Although the share of small-scale digesters is around 24% in 2020, this share is expected to increase gradually during the forecast period. Small-scale digesters are usually prominent in Asian countries like India, Thailand, and China. Gradually the share in the European countries and the United States has also increased. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, as of September 2020, more than 263 anaerobic digester projects were operating on livestock farms in the United States.

- With government initiatives, usage of biogas for domestic purposes is expected to increase during the forecast period. For instance, the Government of India launched a policy named National Biogas and Manure Management Programme (NBMMP), which provides subsidies to set up biogas plants for domestic uses, mainly for rural and semi-urban/households. During 2017-18, the policy helped set up nearly 49 lakhs micro digesters in India.

- Overall, with low capital investment requirement, rising demand in growing economies and supporting government initiatives are expected propel the growth of the small-scale digester segment during the forecast period.



Europe to Dominate the Market



- Europe is dominating the biogas plant market with the maximum volume of biogas production. As of 2020, the region is the largest biogas producer, with around 18,943 biogas plants.

- According to the Europe Biogas Association (EBA), biogas production in Europe is expected to reach 98 billion cubic meters (bcm) of biomethane by 2050, a 4,800% increase in current levels of production.?

- The plan to increase biogas production is expected to attract investments to build biogas production facilities, which is expected to promote the growth of biogas plants in the near future.

- In November 2019, E.ON announced that it has invested around USD 121 million to build a biomass power plant at a paper mill site in Hürth, Germany. The new plant is expected to begun operation by 2022.

- Owing to the large of biogas projects, increased investment activity and alignment with green policies of the region, biogas plant market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The biogas plant market is fragmented. Some of the major players in the biogas plant market include Engie SA, Air Liquide SA, Scandinavian Biogas, Gasum Oy, A2A SpA, AB Holding SpA, ????EnviTec Biogas AG, and others.







